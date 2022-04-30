Heading into a new NAC Central Golf season by hosting Madrid-Waddington at the St. Lawrence State Park, OFA Coach Matt Morley was looking for his Blue Devils to start the process of developing depth behind the trio of Ethan Bouchard, Jack Mills and Nick McRoberts who played key roles in last season’s Division I Championship.
The process enjoyed a jump start as Michael Myers and Andrew Doser shot rounds of 44 and 46 to complement a medalist 39 by Bouchard and 41s by Mills and McRoberts. Gabe Clark tallied a 48 rounding out the OFA match lineup and Nate Woods and Frank Beach added a 48 and a 52 in the exhibition spots.
Kyle Murphy and Drew Harmer turned in rounds of 43 and 45 to lead M-W and Caleb Hayden finished at 55.
“The kids played well, it was a great first match if the year,” said Coach Morley.
In other matches of the day: Salmon River downed Clifton-Fine 245-316 led by a medalist 44 by Evan Collette, Massena downed Malone 222-234 paced by Colin Patterson’s 36, Tupper Lake prevailed 276-298 over Colton-Pierrepont which featured a medalist 42 by William LaPierre and Canton received a 38 from Sam Sieminski and a 40 from Ryan Jones to gain a 250-296 win Norwood-Norfolk which received the low round of the day in the league from Jace Dutch who finished with a 34 at the Raymondville Country Club.
