The OFA Golf team was very disappointed after suffering a one stroke loss to Potsdam, on Monday, in a match of two of the top teams in the Northern Conference.
The Blue Devils number one shooter, freshman Ethan Bouchard, was doubly disappointed as he came in with a season high 43 matching up with the Stoners’ Tyler Berkman who also struggled with a 44.
“Ethan took it very hard. He had one of the those rounds when he just didn’t chip and put well,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
Bouchard, who lives just a few miles from the St. Lawrence State Park Golf Course, did something about it. On Tuesday night he chipped and putted on the practice green until 9 p.m. and the effort drew immediate results.
In a home match with Gouverneur on Wednesday Bouchard shot an even par and career best round of 35 with birdies on the third and fifth holes and capped the round with his second chip-in of the day.
He led the 2-1 Blue Devils to a season low stroke total of 201 against Gouverneur which finished at 221. The rain which left the court wet and soft cancelled all baseball and softball games in St. Lawrence County.
Jack Mills and Nick McRoberts both birdied the fifth hole to anchor rounds of 40 and Mike Myers and Frank Beach both came in at 43. Andrew Doser and Gabe Clark shot nonscoring rounds of 44 and 51. Nate Woods tallied 42 to lead the exhibition golfers.
Blaine Rumble and Avery Hayden shot rounds of 42 and 46 to lead the Wildcats and Sully Rumble finished at 48.
CANTON WINS
Canton secured a 212-292 home win over Clifton-Fine in another match staged on Wednesday. Ryan Jones fired a medalist 38 to lead the Golden Bears, John O’Neill and Sam Sieminski carded 41s and Cayden Cady and Dan O’Neill tallied rounds of 44 and 48.
Matt Daniels led Clifton-Fine with a 48.
