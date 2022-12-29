OFA and Gouverneur scored holiday season nonleague girls basketball wins on Wednesday.
OFA downed Belleville-Henderson 50-20 and Gouverneur bested Edwards-Knox 50-30.
OFA 50 - B-H 20: Olivia Merrill delivered a 19-point, 19-rebound double-double for the Blue Devils and Amya LaFlair and Abby Raven followed with 10 and nine points. Zoee Williams netted two 3-pointers scoring eight points and Audrey Harradine and Jaedyn Awan each added two.
“Olivia Merrill had a huge game for us with 19 points and 19 boards. As a team we really crashed the offensive boards well, leading to a lot of second chance shots. We looked to push the tempo a little today and it really worked in our favor,” said OFA Coach Shannon LaFave.
Gouv 50 - E-K 30: Elizabeth Riutta tallied a game-high 15 points, Meredith Bush dropped in 10 points and Lia Canel and Caitlyn Storie each provided eight points to the victory. Courtney Forsythe and Chloe Smith added five and four points.
Kiana Hogle drained four 3-pointers leading E-K with 12 points and Lily Lottie and Kaylin Gotham followed with six and four points.
“Edwards-Knox is a very tenacious team. They play pretty tough defense and they really get after it. We did a good job handling their tenacity and we played pretty good defense ourselves,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“Our nonleague schedule is tough so these games make us better. We have a lot of work to do but we are getting there. Our JV team under Coach Rick Vrooman, continues to play well and improved to 6-1 on the season.”
Rounding out the E-K scoring was: Rylee Typhair (2), Kayleigh Allen (3), Sohoa Vachez (1) and Cameryn Huckle (1).
