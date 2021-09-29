OFA’s Varsity and Modified Cross Country runners noted success at the individual level in a meet at Gouverneur on Tuesday.
In the Varsity Boys Race Canton (3-1-1) downed incomplete OFA and Gouverneur teams. In the Girls Varsity Race Gouverneur climbed to 5-0 with a 20-35 win over Canton and OFA was incomplete.
No team scores were available from the Modified races.
In the Varsity Boys race Canton’s Matt Lyndaker 17:04 and Max Finley 17:55 posted a 1-2 finish and Cole Sibels of Gouverner took third. In the Varsity Girls Race Gouverneur noted a 1-2 finish with Ricky Griffith 22:45 and Meredity Bush 23:12. Grace McDonough of Canton placed third.
The medalists in the Modified races were: Ella Mae Whitton of Canton and Bennett Shultz of Gouverneur.
Kendall Honeywell and Emma Murray placed ninth and 10th for OFA in the Varsity Girls Race and Matt Goolden ran eighth in the Boys Varsity Race.
OFA’s top finisher on the day was Jaxon Skelly who placed third in the Boys Modified Race. Lucas Downey and Brody Brenno took eighth and ninth and Jace Havens, Payden Merz, Carson Murray, Pat Beaulieu, Jackson Duprey and Kenneth Duvall ran 10 through 15.
Macy Compo and Annabell Compo led the Lady Devils in the Modified Girls Race at eighth ad ninth and Kaitlyn Finley, Delia Payne, Evelyn Davis and Josephine Kelly finished 11th through 14th.
N-N BOYS, GIRLS 5-0
In a meet at Norwood-Norfolk the N-N Boys and Girls both climbed to 5-0 with wins over Massena, Tupper Lake and Brushton-Moira. Dominic and Anthony Fiacco placed 1-2 in the boys race for the Flyers and Maddie Dinneen, Sharon Colbert and Rachel Hewey ran 1-2-3 in the girls race.
