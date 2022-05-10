OFA and Heuvelton both rendered creditable efforts in losses in Monday’s NAC Girls Lacrosse action.
OFA was scored by Saranac Lake-Lake Placid 13-10 and Massena pulled away from a 4-2 halftime lead to down Heuvelton 15-7.
LP-SL 13 - OFA 10: Chrissy Ladue scored seven goals on nine shots mostly on creative moves around the net to spark the Lake Placid-Saranac Lake offense and Peer scored three times for the NAC’s Olympic Region team. Abby Guasconi with four goals and one assist, Hannah Costello with three goals and one assist and Jaedyn Award scored three times and assisted on two tallies to lead OFA.
Mia Jeneault passed out two assists
“It was a competitive game and we just had to keep it close and they got the lead. We couldn’t get it closer, we just aren’t built for that.”
Lily Monroe handled nine saves in goal for the Blue Devils.
Massena 15 - Heuvelton 7: Saige Blevins scored three goals and Raya McGaw tallied two goals with one assist to continue their steady production for the Bulldogs. Ava Murphy and Ashley Weston added single goals to back an eight save effort b y Alivia Bean.
“It was 4-2 at the half. We need some depth to stay competitive,” said Heuvelton Coach Becky Donnelly.
Harlie LaShomb scored five goals for Massena, Jayla Thompson finished with three goals and one assist and Lena LaShomb and Kat Mayer netted two two goals.
