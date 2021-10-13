OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Free Academy hosted Senior Day for Girls Soccer and Cross Country on Tuesday on an October day blessed with bright sunshine, fall foilage collars and summer warmth.
Eight seniors in strikers Brinley Frederick and Katherine Smith, midfielders Paige Pinkerton, Julie Bateman and Kassidie Wells and defenders Cadence Payne, Emma Lalone and Caitlin Kelly were honored on the OFA turf field before the Lady Devils (5-4-1 NAC Central) blanked Salmon River (2-9-0) 4-0 in NAC Central Division action.
The OFA Cross Country runners hosted their first and only meet of the season at their course at the Ogdensburg State Psychiatric Center grounds and the only senior runner, Matt Golden, was recognized as the Devils hosted Norwood-Norfolk’s two undefeated teams and Malone.
GIRLS SOCCER
Senior sweeper Cadence Payne and fullback Emma Lalone were cited by Coach DaKota Brady for leading the defense and senior midfielder Paige Pinkerton assisted on two goals to spark the offense for the Devils.
“A great effort from all of my players in the win tonight. The changes we’ve made from our first game until now have been tremendous. A lot of that can be attributed to our senior leadership,” said Coach Brady.
“The girls have worked hard and responded to coaching well. My eight seniors have made it easy for me to transition into my first varsity job with their consistent work ethic and drive to get better. We hope to to continue this positive improvement in our game against Canton on Thursday.”
Ella O’Neil bookended the scoring with the first and fourth goals and both were assisted by through passes from Paige Pinkerton.
Azlyn Richardson scored the second goal from the center of the field off a cross from Caitlin Kelly and Hanna Costello created a 3-0 halftime margin by chipping the ball over Salmon River keeper Mia Leroux who finished with nine saves.
Olivia Merrill handled four saves to post the shutout.
State-ranked Massena (11-0, 13-0, no. 20 Class) moved one win away from clinching at least a share of the 2021 NAC Central Division regular season title in a 1-0 decision over second-place Gouverneur (8-2-0, 8-3). Kristen Oliver headed a corner kick by Libby Rogers just 2:24 into the second half and Bella Cromie made six saves for a shutout
In the other Central games played Tuesday, Potsdam outlasted Norwood-Norfolk 1-0 and Canton (6-3-1) and Malone (4-5-2) played to a 2-2 overtime tie.
CROSS COUNTRY
Norwood-Norfolk’s two undefeated varsity teams claimed team and individual honors in the meet at OFA where the Devils had two entries in the varsity race but fielded modified teams which continued to show promise for the future.
Madison Ashley 22:03 and Clemson University bound Maddie Dinneen 22:04 led the Lady Flyers who filled the first six places in a span of 54 seconds. Third through sixth place went to: Rachel Harvey, Brielle Gates, Sharon Colbert and Lauren Sweet. Malone’s Emily Perham placed seventh and OFA’s duo of Emma Murray and Kendall Honeywell placed 11th and 13.
Malone was also incomplete in the race.
OFA’s Matt Goolden and Tanner Smith ran 14th and 16th in the Boys Varsity Race.
“Matt Goolden has run track for several years and we are glad he is with us in cross country. He is a very good student and has visited several colleges,” said OFA Coach Chris McRoberts.
“We are hoping that he keeps running where ever he choses to attend college.”
Watson Chodat of Malone led the varsity race in 16:59 and Dominic Fiacco took second at 17:30 and led a string of five Flyer scorers who posted a 20-35 victory.
In the Modified Girls Race N-N downed OFA 18-37 and Malone was incomplete. In the Modified Boys race Malone shaded OFA 27-28 and N-N was incomplete.
OFA’s Jaxson Skelly (10:18) and Lucas Downie ran 1-2 in the Modified Boys race and Brody Brenno, Carson Murray and Paydon Merz took eighth and 10th. Rounding out the pack were:
Jackson Duprey (14), Jace Havens (15), Pat Beaulieu (17) and Kenseth Duvall (19).
Ayzia Brothers of N-N was the medalist in the Modified Girls race in 10:24 and Kaitlin Finley (12:10), Mary Compo and Annabell Curtis placed sixth, seventh and ninth for OFA.
Delia Payne, Mave Putman and Josie Kelly finished 12th, 13th and 15th.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Canton 25, Tupper Lake 30, Canton 21, Massena 34, Canton 15, Salmon River 50 (inc), Tupper Lake 27, Massena 28, Tupper Lake 15, Salmon River 50 (inc), Massena 15, Salmon River 50 (inc), Potsdam 15 Gouverneur 50 (inc), Potsdam 15 Brushton-Moira 50 (inc), Gouverneur 50, Brushton-Moira 50 (tie/inc)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Canton 18, Massena 41, Canton 15, Salmon River 50 (inc), Canton 15, Tupper Lake 50 (inc), Massena 15, Salmon River 50 (inc), Massena 15, Tupper Lake 50 (inc), Salmon River 50, Tupper Lake 50 (tie/inc), Gouverneur 17, Brushton-Moira 39, Gouverneur 15, Potsdam 50 (inc), Brushton-Moira 15, Potsdam 50 (inc)
