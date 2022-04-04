POTSDAM - Following up two solid scrimmage showings against Frontier League powers Carthage and General Brown, the OFA Boys Lacrosse team enjoyed a fast start to its NAC season on Friday scoring 10 goals in the first half and cruising to a snow-dusted cold weather 15-6 win over Potsdam.
Drew Costello delivered four goals and two assists, Chase Jacobs came through with four goals and three assists and Dylan Irvine netted three goals to lead the scoring.
Brady Bullock, Landon Denner, Tegan Frederick (1 assist) and Theodore Hewko all tallied solo goals while Landin McDonald passed out an assist. Alex Worden and Ian Sovie both stopped two shots in goal. McCagar and Baxter each scored twice for Potsdam.
“The team was fired up to play their first game of the season. Weather conditions at the start made the game a little difficult to play in. Drew Costello had a great day at the face off and on the stat sheet and Chase Jacobs had a great day of shooting,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“We are looking forward to the rest of our season and how we match up with the other opponents.”
