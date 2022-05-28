The OFA lacrosse team earned a place in Blue Devil history on Tuesday scoring an 11-10 win over Canton to earn the school’s first appearance ever in the Section 10 Boys Lacrosse championship game.
The third seeded Devils scored their second win over Canton in a five-game winning streak and will face undefeated Salmon River in the championship game.“It was a great start for the team, we were up 4-1 and then was 6-5 at half. The guys played their hearts out today and never game up the lead. Our goalie Ian Sovie played a phenomenal game in net. The offense managed to possess and slow the game down and we did everything we needed to to pull off the win today. Very proud of this group,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“They’ve achieved something no other OFA lacrosse team has never done and made our first appearance in a championship game. They worked soo hard to get where they are now and it’s all paid off.”
The Blue Devils offense continued to feature scoring from attackmen, midfielders with defenders making upfield runs and outlet passes to trigger transition threats.
The 9-4 Blue Devils will advance to Tuesday’s Section 10 Championship at Potsdam High School at 5 p.m. The Devils will look to make their historic run more enthralling facing undefeated Salmon River which won the two regular season meetings between the teams 14-6 and 14-5. The Shamrocks handed OFA its only loss in the second half of the season.
The Devils also qualified for the first state tournament appearance by an OFA Boys Lacrosse.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will enter the Class D brackett of the states while the loser will be the section’s Class C representative. Both teams will host state tournament games on June 4 at Potsdam High School.
Salmon River advanced with an 11-3 win over St. Lawrence Central on Wednesday.
