Going back to its roots the OFA Lacrosse team defeated Plattsburgh High School 13-2 on Monday in Section 10 Boys Lacrosse quarter-finals at the Kennedy School Field which was the Devils home until the Ron Johnson turf field was constructed.
The Devils played at Kennedy School to help prepare to play second ranked Canton tonight (Wed).
“Canton plays on grass so I wanted us to play this game on grass and we also practiced on it yesterday. Now it appears that the game might be moved to SUNY Canton because Canton has a track meet at home,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“Either on the grass or on turf. I think we are ready.”
OFA and Canton both finished with a 8-4 record and split their two conference games with each team winning at home. The winner advances to the championship game against the winner of a game between St. Lawrence Central and Saranac Lake.
The Devils took control with an 8-2 halftime lead and blanked the Hornets in the second half as Ian Sovie finished with eight saves.
Chase Jacobs delivered five goals and three assists for OFA and Dylan Irvine came through with four goals and three assists. The two attackmen enjoyed banner nights filling the offensive void created when Tegan Frederick missed the game with an arm injury. Aiden O’Neill and Brady Bullock each finished with one goal and two assists
Theodore Hewko and Parker Murray also scored and Drew Costello and Holden Woods passed out an assist.
Ryan Castro and Preston David scored for PHS and Alek Duprey stopped 20 shots in goal.
QUICK STRIKES
OFA wasted no time taking control of Thursday’s Boys Lacrosse Senior Night game with Potsdam at Coach Ron Johnson Field.
Time measured in seconds.
The Blue Devils scored two goals in the space of five seconds and four goals in the space of 31 seconds in the first 8:05 of the game and cruised to a 15-2 victory over Potsdam to post an 8-4 record and tie Canton for second place in the NAC behind undefeated Salmon River.
Canton earned the second seed for the Section 10 Tournament with a 10-9 double overtime win over St. Lawrence Central (7-5). OFA will draw the third seed and host Plattsburgh High on Monday in the Section 10 Quarter-Finals looking to move on to a semi-final match with Canton.
The Devils lost only to Salmon River in the second round of the season.
“We had a very good season. One of the best at OFA I believe. I was really pleased with the great start but after that we had a lot of turnovers. Bur we will work on that in practice,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy who honored six seniors before the game in Ian Sovie, Drew Costello, Trent Lovely, Holden Woods, Chase Jacobs and Derek Barr.
“This senior class will be missed next year. Best of luck to the seniors in their future plans and thanks to their parents for all that you do.”
Dylan Irvine started the quick strike sequence in the Devils’ fast start 8:36 into the game with an unassisted goal. Drew Costello won the ensuing draw and raced in for a conversion five seconds later. Tegan Frederick followed with goals from Costello off draw wins and scored at 8:09 and 8:05 and OFA took an 8-1 lead at the of the first period.
Frederick produced three goals and three assists and Dylan Irvine (2 assists), Drew Costello (2 assists), Chase Jacobs, Landon Denner and Holden Woods all struck for a pair of goals. Ty Jacobs and Derek Barr scored single goals and Aiden O’Neill and Lorenzo Rand all scored single goals and Ian Sovie blocked nine shots in goal.
Liam McCargar netted both goals for the Sandstoners (0-12) and Konnor Wilson posted 12 saves.
