The timing of the OFA Boys Lacrosse team on Wednesday night matched the execution as the host Blue Devils downed St. Lawrence Central 10-7.
“We really needed this win and the guys did a great job maintaining their execution and energy throughout the whole game,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy after the 2-3 Blue Devils ended a three-game slide in NAC play and reversed a previous loss to the 4-2 Larries on the eve of the final school day before Spring Break.
“We did a great job running our plays and if someone was open we ran the play again and found the open man. Drew Costello had another great night on face-offs which means so much to this team and we passed the ball very well.”
The open man proved to be Tegan Frederick worked his open in front of the net and scored five times off nice passes on lacrosse’s version of basketball’s slam dunk. Frederick, who converted five of seven shots, also passed out two assists on the night when Dylan Irvine scored a goal and passed out three assists and Chase Jacobs also set up three goals. Brody Bullock scored twice and Aidan O’Neil scored one goal along with Drew Costello who continued his season-long excellence on face-offs and punishing runs through traffic.
Ian Sovie handled 11 shots in goal including five in the fourth quarter where the Devils limited the Larries to a goal by Zach Strawser (2 goals) who scored off a pass from Jayden Ashley at the end of a spectacular length of the field rush.
Ashley finished with three goals and two assists, Charlie Dow netted two goals with one assist and Ashton Adams collected 13 saves in goal with seven in the third quarter.
“Ian Sovie had a very good night in goal for us and made some big saves when we took some penalties in the fourth quarter. And their goalie also played very well,” said Coach Roddy.
“Our defense was good tonight. They are a good team with a player in Jayden Ashley who is very tough to stop.”
