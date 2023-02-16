OFA and Lisbon took different routes in advancing in their respective classes of the Section 10 Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night.

Second seeded OFA staged a gradual answer to the flying start by third seeded Potsdam and scored 43 points in the second half to secure a 69-58 Class B semi-final win and a berth in sectional title game on Feb. 25 at 2:45 p.m.

