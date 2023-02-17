OFA and Madrid-Waddington both bowed out of the Section 10 Boys Basketball Tournament while the Gouverneur Boys and Girls swept a doubleheader from Salmon River at home to advance to the Class B Championship games.
In the Class B Boys Semi-Finals second seeded Potsdam dropped third seeded OFA 68-36 to face top seeded Gouverneur (15-4) which downed Salmon River 84-69. The top seeded Lady Wildcats (20-1) advanced past fourth seeded Salmon River 83-30 and will face second-seeded OFA in the championship game.
In Class C Boys action top seeded Canton (14-6) checked fourth seeded Madrid-Waddington (13-9) 67-34.
DEVIL CHECKED Host Potsdam jumped out to a 12-1 lead over OFA in the Class B semi-final game and never allowed OFA a serious run throughout the game. After the Devils cut the lead to six points twice, on 3-pointers by Shea Polniak and Blake Morrill in the second quarter, the Stoners scored the last five points of the first half and the first five of the second half to gain a 37-18 lead.
The Stoners’ standout eighth grader in guard Ian VanWagner tallied 20 points in the first half despite being constantly hounded by Polniak but was limited two points in the third quarter.
But Tanner Race and Dylan LaMora both buried timely three pointers as Coach Justin Todd’s team consistently capitalized on offensive rebounds to gain a 15-6 advantage and widened the lead to 47-24.
VanWagner finished with 30 points with three 3s and 9-11 free throw shooting and consistently found teammates moving without the ball for inside conversions. Race followed with 12 points and LaMora netted 11 with a pair of 3s.
Brodie Delaney went 6-6 from the free throw line scoring six points and Theo Hughes , Kyle Murdock, Parker Blanchard and Ilahn Maroun all added two.
“We played very well tonight. Ian (VanWagner) had a great game but struggled in the third quarter. But the other guys came through,” said Potsdam Coach Justin Todd.
“When everyone scores for us we are very tough.”
The Devils, who played their third straight game without their scoring leader and a 2022 First Team All-NAC Central selection in Justice McIntyre because of aknee injury, found it extremely tough to score against the Stoner’ active defense, which prevented penetration in the lane, and consistent defensive rebouding.
Shea Polniak led the way with 14 points which incuded a nine-point second quarter in an effort to spark a comeback for the Coach Dakota Brady’s team. VanWagner answered with 11 points in the quarter where Potsdam finished with an 18-14 advantage.
Madden West netted four points for the Devils and Blake Morrill and Ian Rose, two call-ups from a JV team which went 10-2 in the NAC Central, each finished with three. Orther scoring came from Brady Bullock (1), Alex Mitchell (2), Will Graveline (3) and Connor Graveline (1).
Seniors in Justice McIntyre, Connor Graveline, Alex Worden and Ryan and Andy Mitchell all completed their OFA basketball careers in the contest.
The Gouverneur Girls opened postseason play with a 56 point first half in the win over Salmon River where 12 players scored led by 15 points from Courtney Forsythe, 12 from Meredith Bush, 10 from Chloe Smith and seven from Elizabeth Riutta, Lia Canell and Reneisa Ricards.
Also scoring were: Addy Conklin (4), Rylyn Martin-McIntyre (4), Maddie Hoy-Spano (5), Reagan Devlin (5), Mae Cummings (2) and Caitlyn Storie (5).
Takqieun’t Talon scored eight points to lead Salmon River and Taya Ransom and Adrienne Brill each followed with six.
