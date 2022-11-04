OFA and Madrid-Waddington each had their moments and enjoyed one strong set win Thursday’s Section 10 Championship matches staged at Massena Central School.
In the Class B match NAC East Champion Malone won the first two sets and rebounded from an OFA win in set three and in Class D Chateaugay rebounded from a M-W win in set one to reel off three straight wins.
In the Class C match Canton regrouped from a first loss to Salmon River by winning three straight intense sets including a 27-25 swing victory in set three.
The three champions will joining Class A representative Massena on Saturday for the Overall Section 10 Final four at Massena Central and all four teams will play in regional action the following weekend.
1 GREAT SET
Julia Kelso served for 14 straight points as OFA (10-7) fashioned a dominant 25-10 win in the third set making a concerted effort to rally for losses of 25-14 and 25-13 in the first two sets. The Huskies (15-2) staged an immediate answer jumping out to an 11-4 and cruising to a clinching 25-9 fourth set win.
“We certainly had one great game,” said OFA Coach Sue McLean happy that her team could show their capabilities in the third set.
Abby Raven delivered nine kills and 3 blocks, Cadey Cole passed out 7 assists and Clara Cole scored five points with 5 assists. Brooke Barr (5 points, 2 kills) helped spark the third set win. Quinn Crosson hit for six kills, Zoee Williams netted two kills and Kenzie Bucher contributed a kills off the bench.
Raven, Crosson and Bucher all played their final match as seniors.
Ava Hudson (15 aces, 8 kills) delivered a string of eight straight points with five aces in the second set and Vail St. Hilaire generated 14 kills to lead Malone.
DOGS HOLD SERVE
Chateaugay (14-4) extended its long reign over the Class D championship but not before Madrid-Waddington (10-7) put together an impressive 25-20 first set victory. The Bulldogs answered in methodical fashion stringing wins of 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 led by the net finishes of Delaney Staples and the serving of Nevaya Adams.
“When we got that first win I was really excited but they do what they always do. The win the long volleys and just wear you out,” said M-W Coach Charlie French.
“We had a very good year and we have eight seniors who will be tough to say goodbye to to. But we are going to be very good again next season. We have two good setters back in Lillan Todd and Erica Bates along with sophomore hitter Kaitlyn Putman who had a great year. I am excited to see what she does in the future. And we have some excellent players moving up. Freshmen Keianna Webb and Sarah Fitzgerald came and played with us this year.”
Kaitlyn Putman delivered 14 kills with 3 blocks against Chateaugay, Erica Bates contributed 9 assists with 8 points. Reese Fulleer came through with two kills, five poinrs and 2 assists and Lillan Todd added five assists and six points. Destiny Bailey added four points and libero Emma Dawley scored six points.
Seniors completing their final matches are: Molly Bogart, Alexis Cole, Isabella Grant, Destiny Bailey, Emma Dawley, Reese Fuller, Sarah Fitzgerald and Caleigh Smith.
CANTON REPEATS
The Canton vs Salmon River match for the Class C Championship played out as expected with the Golden Bears (16-2) bouncing back from a first set loss and repeating in a 21-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23 series. The match ended on a fitting note with Ava Hoy burying four straight kills off assists from Laurel Whittier to break away from a 21-21 tie.
Hoy finished with 28 kills, 7 points and 2 blocks and Whittier dished out 20 assists while scoring 13 points on 8 aces. Emma Logan tallied 18 points with 22-23 serving accuracy, Katie Metcalf delivered 15 points with 5 aces, 3 kills and 4 assists and Courtney Peters added 7 digs and 6 assists.
Coach Carla Wentworth equated advancing past Salmon River with putting out a forest fire with a garden hose.
“You think you got things under control and they come back. They play great defense and number 32 (Trayvala Black) hits the ball very hard. For us to win we have to kill the ball and serve well,” said Coach Wentworth after the Bears reversed one of their two losses.
“We did that tonight.”
