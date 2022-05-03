CANTON — OFA and Madrid-Waddington both opened the season with an array of outstanding individual performances at the Section 10 St. Lawrence University Showcase and the Lady Yellow Jackets posted an impressive third place finish with 94.5 points behind Potsdam 158.5 and Peru 112.
The OFA Girls scored 38 points.
At the Boys Meet Canton took team honors at 159 followed by Beekmantown at 147 OFA took sixth place at 39 behind Potsdam 90, Peru 74 and Massena 51..
Hailey Marcellus won the 100 hurdles and Ella Kitzman paced the high jump leading M-W to a second place finish and Luc Valcour produced OFA’s lone first place performance in the Girls Shot put.
Maddie Dinneen of Norwood-Norfolk figured in four first places including a meet record run in the 2000 Steeplechase.
Lisbon student Miles Gendebien led the 800 meters and ran on Canton’s winning 4x800 relay team helping the Bears to the Boys Meet Championship. The Golden Bears’ scoring was led by distance runners Nick Lyndaker and Max Finley. Jumper Trey LaBella led the efforts of the OFA Boys.
M-W GIRLS SECOND
100: Makayla Douglass of Canton took first in 14.14 and Hailee Blair of M-W placed third.
200: Ella Garrow led the way in 29.20 and Reese Durant place eighth for M-W.
400: Aliena Grainger of Potsdam took first in 1:04.85 and M-W logged fifth and sixth place finishes from Anika Zysik and Maddie Armstrong.
Girls 800: N-N’s Clemson bound Maddie Dinneen led the way in 2:33.98 and M-W’s Violet Foster ran fifth followed by the OFA duo of Kendall Honeywell and Brianna McRoberts.
1500: Maddie Dinneen broke away from the field again for a 5:06.45 time and OFA gained two places with Brianna McRoberts sixth and Kendall Honeywell eighth.
3000: Peru’s Breen Ophelia set the place in 11:54.61.
100 Hurdes: Hailey Marcellus produced first place points in 18.79 and OFA’s Emma Murray took sixth.
400 Hurdles: Potsdam’s Isabella Shatraw (1:12.36) led the way and Hailey Marcellus ran a strong third.
2000 Steeplechase: N-N’s Maddie Dinneen ran showcase record 7:29.07 for her third win of the day.
4x100 Relay: Peru edged Potsdam (Aliena Grainger, Jaedyn Rutledge, Anna Harvey, Lindy Betrus) 54.54-54.83 and M-W ran third with Hailee Blair, Reese Currant, Lindsay Burns and Hailey Marcellus.
4x800 Relay: Maddie Dinneen reached the winners circle for the fourth time combining with Madison Carista, Lauren Sweet and Rachel Hewey and M-W’s crew of Annia Zysik, Violet Foster, Reese Durant and Kaitlyn Putman ran fifth.
High Jump: Ella Kitzman carried the M-W colors to the top of the podium with a 4-8 jump and teammate Maddie Armstrong took third.
Long Jump: Lindy Betrus of Potsdam took first at 14-10.5 and teammates Hailee Blair and Grace Plumley finished at third and eighth.
Triple Jump: Potsdam gained a first place from Isabella Armstrong at 31-03.75 and M-W noted a triple placing with Hailey Marcellus second, Lindsey Burns (6th) and Grace Plumley (7th).
Girls Shot Put: Luc Valcour led the way in 28-07.
Girls Discus Throw: Ashine Courtney took honors in 86-11 Followed by Luc Valcour of OFA and Kaitlyn Putman of M-W.
BOYS MEET
3000 Steeplechase: Beekmantown’s Connor Goodwin led the race in 11:25.05.
4x100 Relay: Beekmantown placed first in 46.95 and OFA took fourth with Trey LaBella, Manveer Grewal, Ethan Lemke and Ian Smith.
4x800 Relay: Lisbon student-athlete Miles Gendebien combined with Hayden Bregg, Max Finley and Nick Lyndaker to win the race for Canton in 8:51.38 and OFA’s foursome of Pat Beaulieu, Colton Peabody, Jaxton Skelly and Gabe Peabody ran fourth.
110 Hurdles: Alexander Jock of Beekmantown led the way in 17.87 and Ethan Lemke took fifth for OFA.
100 Dash: Alexander Jock of Beekmantown set the pace 11.59 and Matt Reed of M-W finished sixth.
1600: Nick Lyndaker and Max Finley of Canton led the way in 4:35.09 and 4:44.66.
400 Dash: Potsdam’s Ansen Herrick raced to honors in 52.10 and Matt Reed gained a fifth for M-W.
110 Hurdles: Alexander Jock of Beekmantown registered his third win of the day in 18.02 with Ethan Lemke of OFA running fifth.
800: Lisbon student-athlete Miles Gendebien raced away from the field in 2:12.72.
400 Hurdles: Harrison Matthews of Peru 1:03.50 edged Potsdam’s Chris St. Andrews 1:03.68 for race honors.
200: Massena’s Aaron Binion led the way in 23.92 and Matt Reed of M-W earned fifth place.
3200: Nick Lyndaker 10:05.73 and Max Finley 10:33.65 ran 1-2 for Canton.
Boys 4x400: Beekmantown led the way at 3:41.67 and OFA took fifth with Gabe and Crofton Peabody, Jaxton Skelly and Ian Smith.
Long Jump: Ansen Herrick sailed 20-3 to take honors and Matt Reed of M-W and Trey LaBella of OFA took third and fourth.
Triple Jump: Potsdam’s Ansen Herrick took flight to honors at 40-10 and OFA’s Trey LaBella took second at 38-2.25.
High Jump: Canton’s Chris Downs (5-8) and Ahyomi Odetoyinbo posted a 1-2 finish. Graham Hill of M-W took fifth and Manveer Grewal of OFA eighth.
Shot Put: Nolan Savage of Tupper Lake led the way in 37-7.50 and the OFA combination of Chandler Baxter and Ethan Lemke took fifth and seventh.
Discus Throw: Canton’s Odetoyinbo took honors at n113-10.
