OFA and Madrid-Waddington closed out their NAC Girls Volleyball seasons with 3-1 victories over NAC West foes on Thursday night. OFA prevailed at Clifton-Fine and M-W downed Potsdam at home.
M-W 3 - Potsdam 1: Reese Fuller averaged six service points per set and teamed with Riley Beldock to lead the Yellow Jackets’ play at the net.
“Alexis Cole is back from an injury and is settting the ball very well. Lilan Todd and Destiny Bailey continue to be reliable players. Aynsley French had a powerful serve and attacked the ball aggressively tonight,” said M-W Coach Charlie French.
The other NAC finales of the night saw Gouverneur sweep past Brushton-Moira, and Malone outlast Tupper Lake in five.
The Section 10 volleyball playoffs are scheduled to open on Saturday with a pair of opening round matches in Class D. The semifinals are set for Tuesday along with the Class C semifinals.
The three championship matches are scheduled for Thursday at the SUNY Canton Fieldhouse starting with the Class B final between OFA and Malone at 4 p.m. followed by the Class D match at 5:30 p.m. and the Class C matchup at 7 p.m.
As the lone Class A school, Massena draws an automatic bid to the NYSPHSAA tournament.
All four Class champions will also advance to the Section 10 Overall tournament set for Saturday, November 6, at the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym in Massena starting with two semifinal matches at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and concluding with the championship match at 2 p.m.
