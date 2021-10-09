NORFOLK - Both teams took the lead and came from behind as visiting OFA and Norwood-Norfolk played to a 2-2 tie in NAC Central Division Girls Soccer action on Friday.
N-N’s Kaylay Belmore scored the only goal of the first half on a direct kick and the Devils’ Cassidy Wells scored two goals in less than three minutes early in the second half.
Wells netted the rebound of a Katherine Smith at 30:31 and converted off an Ella O’Neil direct kick at 28:33.
The Flyers’ Caryn Perretta tied the score at 2-2 with an unassisted goal with 15:04 to play.
OFA’s Olivia Merrill and Caramia Carlista of N-N both posted 10 saves in the game.
In Girls Swimming action on Friday OFA tied Malone 47-47.
