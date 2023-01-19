The Thousand Islands-Alexandria Bay Islanders entered Wednesday’s Hockey game at the Newell Golden Dome rink game against 6-1 OFA with only none NAC win.
But OFA Coach Jon Frederick expected a very tough game.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 11:02 am
His expectations were verified and expanded as the Devils needed to overcome a 53-save performance by sophomore goaltender Sean Serboneau to secure a 3-2 victory.
“They are a very good team, they are physical and their goalie had 50 some saves in his first game of the season. He has been playing with a team in Syracuse.” said OFA Coach Frederick.
“Ty Jacobs also had some big saves for us. It was a tough, physical game and we stayed away from penalties for the most part. It was a good win. Aidan O’Neil was picked as the Player of the Game by the team and really played a strong game.”
The Islanders opened the scoring at 4:33 of the first period when Morgan Fox converted unassisted.
It proved to their only lead as the Devils answered just 39 seconds later when freshman Aidan O’Neal scored from Connor Brown. Sophomore Cam Griffith followed with a go-ahead goal at 7:26 from Nathan Irvine. An unassisted goal by Colin Hynes tied the score at 2-2 3:01 into the second period.
The Devils’ response was quick again as Dylan Irvine knocked home a setup by Nathan Woods at 5:05 of the middle stanza where Serboneau made 20 saves.
Ty Jacobs stopped 24 shots for number 15 state-ranked OFA (7-1, 9-3) with 11 saves in a free-wheeling second period.
