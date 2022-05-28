CANTON — The Canton golf team repeated as Section 10 champions Friday, led by three players who shot under 80 at the par-72 in a day of mist and rain at St. Lawrence University Golf Course.
Defending Section 10 individual champion Ryan Jones, who shot a 5-over-par 77. Sam Sieminski shot 78 and John O’Neill shot a 79 for the Golden Bears.
Potsdam finished second with 430 strokes led by individual leaders Tyler Berkman, who is the individual leader after the first day with a 74.
Potsdam teammate Ian VanWagner is tied for second with Jones after one day with a 77. Salmon River’s Evan Collette, who shot a 78, will tee off with Berkman and Jones in the final group at 10:50 a.m.
Rounding out the individual top 10 after one day is Massena’s Colin Patterson (79), Clifton-Fine’s Matthew Daniels (79), Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch (80) and OFA’s Ethan Bouchard (81) who lead the Devils to third place with 438 strokes, followed by Malone at 444 and Salmon River at 452.
Nick McRoberts 83, Gabriel Clark 91, Michael Myers 91, Jack Mills 92 rounded out OFA’s scoring. The other teams were incomplete.
Drew Harmer’s 95 led Madrid-Waddington.
Top 25 returned today for the medalist round where the individual champion will be crowned and the nine-man Section 10 team for the state championship will be determined.
“It was tough conditions out today and I was surprised by some of the lower scorer but our guys did great, five of them made the cut to Saturday so I am definitely proud of them,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
“They will be playing for a chance to qualify for states and a few are in striking distance.”
Canton eighth-grader Eliza Creurer won the girls competition shooting 90 with two birdies.
SECTION 10 CHAMPIONSHIP
(at SLU, par 72)
Canton (418): Ryan Jones 77, Sam Sieminski 78, John O’Neill 79, Cayden Cady 92, Tyler Zebedee 92.
Potsdam (430): Tyler Berkman 74, Ian VanWagner 77, Cooper Grant 83, Christos Theodore 91, Samuel Reynolds 105.
: OFA (438): Ethan Bouchard 81, Nick McRoberts 83, Gabriel Clark 91, Michael Myers 91, Jack Mills 92.
Malone (444): Dawson Miletich 82, Ben Poupore 86, Jack Monette 90, William LeRoy 90, Sam Eells 96.
Salmon River (452): Evan Collette 78, Eystn Wylie 89, Carter Johnson 94, Connor Dishaw 95, Kahontiio Lazore 96.
Massena (462): Colin Patterson 79, Kevin Perry 93, Ben Thompson 94, Cullen Taraska 98, Louis LaRose 98.
Norwood-Norfolk (531): Jace Dutch 80, Ryley Ashley 101, Rhett Ashley 104, Daniel Crosbie 121, Kaden Irish 125.
Clifton-Fine (Inc.): Matthew Daniels 79, Tyler Scott 102, Mason White 117.
Gouverneur (Inc.): Sullivan Rumble 82, Raine Rumble 85, Avery Hayden 94, Owen Siebles 109.
Colton-Pierrepont (Inc.): William LaPierre 88, Carter Brown 104.
Madrid-Waddington (Inc.): Drew Harmer 95, Kyle Murphy 104, Caleb Hayden 121, Grant Hayes 122.
Tupper Lake (Inc.): Aiden Churco 103, Bauer Callaghan 103, Phil Lindsay 112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.