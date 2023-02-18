NORFOLK — Except in two losses to Salmon River which recorded an undefeated NAC Division II Hockey, OFA has played with the lead for most of the conference season.
But the Devils closed 13-2-0 NAC season and a 16-4 regular mark with a dramatic rally to gain a 5-4 overtime won at Norwood-Norfolk on Friday.
As the second-seed, OFA is scheduled to host Tupper Lake in first round game Tuesday night. The other opening round game has Malone traveling to Clayton to take on the Islanders. Top-seeded Salmon River drew a bye and was scheduled to host the lowest remaining seed Thursday night at Tom Cavanaugh Arena starting at 6:30 p.m.
The N-N Icemen finished at 7-8 in the NAC and headed into the Section 10 Division II playoffs at 9-8-2 overall record hosting St. Lawrence Central Tuesday night.
The Section 10 Championship Game is scheduled for Monday, February 27, at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena starting at 8 p.m.
OFA took a 2-1 to open the third period before the Icemen heated up getting three straight goals from John Friot, Jace Williamson and Gavin Sessions in taking a 4-2 lead with 2:28 left only . The Blue Devils regrouped and pulled even with two goals in the final 1:06 of regulation and then pulled out the win with 3:29 left in overtime when Tegan Frederick finished off a play set up by Theodore Hewko for the game-winner.
Dylan Irvine scored from Gabe Clark with 1:06 to play and Brooks Garvey capped off a three-way play from Hewko and Frederick with 38.6 seconds to play.
Frederick finished with two goals while Tyler Sovie (1 assist), Dylan Irvine and Brooke Garvey struck for singletons’ Austin Thornhill also passed out an assist and Ty Jacobs made 36 saves.
Williamson ended up with a pair of goals for N-N. Friot earned an assist along with Kyle Murphy, Chase Sessions and Dylan Lauzon while Caleb Averill turned aside 43 shots.
In the other two finales played Friday night, Canton and Franklin Academy battled to a 4-4 draw and the Islanders overpowered Tupper Lake 15-4.
