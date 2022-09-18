CANTON — Based on the first quarter of Saturday’s meeting of two 1-0 NAC Football teams, visiting OFA and Canton, it was apparent that ball security would play in a major role at Johnny Oliver Field.
In three of its first four possessions, OFA was stopped by turnovers, an interception of a deflected pass by Oliver Dollman and fumble recoveries by Nicholas Button and Charlie Todd. Canton’s best scoring threat came on its first possession when Todd, starting at quarterback in place the injured David Zuhlsdorf, found Erich Zuhlsdorf running free behind the secondary but he lost control of the ball and covered it after a 35-yard gain.
The Devils’ defense answered immediately when cornerback Justice McIntyre intercepted a bubble screen pass in full flight and raced 71 yards to the endzone for the first score of a 44-0 win. The Devils offense regrouped in the second quarter and capitalized on field position created by the defense to open a 24-0 lead and methodically scored three touchdowns in the third quarter.
In the first half Keegan England and Marko Scamperle had a fumble recoveries, Noah Bickhart delivered a sack and another tackle for a loss, Lucca LaBella had a tackle for a loss and Conner O’Shea had a sack. A Cole Samarco fumble recovery led to a touchdown in the third quarter where junior quarterback Shea Polniak (5x5-0- 139 yards) continued his high efficiency with two touchdown passes and also ran for a conversion. He found Andrew Loffler with a swing pass and the halfback found a lane down the sideline for a 40-yard touchdown.
The second scoring aerial went Alex Worden who made a nice adjustment to catch an pass slightly underthrown, broke loose from a defender and sprinted to the endzone for a 60-yard score.
McIntyre (6-98) generated big plays on offense, defense and special teams with a series of sizeable punt returns. Along with the interception return the fleet senior scored on runs of 11 and 48 yards and caught a two-point conversion pass from Connor Graveline who also ran for two conversions.
Carson Ramie closed out the first half with his third touchdown in three games for Devils on a six-yard run and Graveline ran for the Devils eighth straight two-point conversion following a 5-5 effort in a win over Massena.
“It really don’t know why but we just lacked focus in the first half. Coach Charlie McCormick and I were talking during the warmups on how we were concerned that we seemed out of synch,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer.
“But we turned things around in the second half which is something we can build on. Canton had two good players out today and they are a good team.”
Zuhlsdorf produced 35 yards receiving and 33 yards rushing to lead the Canton offense and was very active on defense. Caleb Murcray delivered two tackles for a loss for the Bears.
OFA (3-0, 2-0 NAC) will host Potsdam on Friday night when Canton (1-2, 1-1 NAC) travels to Massena.
Potsdam fell to 0-2 in NAC play in a 46-20 loss to Malone making its conference opener. In other weekend action Gouverneur (1-0, 2-0) rambled past Hudson Falls 53-10 in a nonleague game, Massena (1-1) blanked St. Lawrence Central 53-0.
Rushing: C - Shattraw 7-9, E. Zuhlsdorf 11-33, Todd 6-12, O’Shea 1-4. O - McIntyre 6-98, Ramie 4-28, C. Graveline 5-25, Loffler 2-14, Bogart 2-13, Samarco 5-6, Griffin 4-18.
Passing: C - Todd 2x5-1-47, O - C. Graveline 0x1-1-0, Polniak 5x5-0-139 2 TDs.
Receiving: C - E. Zuhlsdorf 1-35, Green 4-12. O - Loffler 1-41 TD, William Graveline 1-12,Garrett LaRock 1-12, Tyler Small 1-6, Worden 1-60 TD.
Gouverneur 53 - Hudson Falls 10: Vinny Thomas rushed for 111 yards on eight carries to lead the Wildcats (2-0) who received touchdowns from five different players. Holden Stowell scored two rushing touchdowns and passed for 136 yards, including two touchdowns. Raine Rumble caught four passes for 75 yards, including a touchdown.
Massena 53 - SLC 0: DeShawn Walton (5-134) scored on runs odf 10, 21 and 69 yards after taking the opening kickoff 95 yards to the endzone.
Malone 46 - Potsdam 20: Keegan McArdle (17-93) scored four of Malone’s six rushing touchdowns and quarterback Logan Peck passed for 131 yards and ran for 134 yards. Potsdam received 214 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries from Brodey Woods
