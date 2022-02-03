The OFA Hockey and Boys Basketball teams both got off to fast starts in Northern Conference action on Wednesday.
At home the Blue Devils skaters scored the first six goals of the game and posted a 7-2 over Canton and in Massena the basketball squad took a 15-7 fitst quarter lead but their hopes for a second straight Central Division win were stalled by the Raiders who rode a 23-10 second quarter surge to a 57-48 victory.
The OFA wrestlers were also at home and like every other Gouvereur opponents in recent seasons never got started as the undefeated Wildcats gained a 60-18 win.
HOCKEY ROLL
OFA 7 - Canton 2: With its entire squad contributing to the effort which built momentum for a huge Division II game at Salmon River on Friday, the 9-4-1 Devils climbed to 7-2-1. Seven different players scored goals and 11 players produced points to back a solid 26-save effort by Drew Piercey who blanked the Bears until Rhett Palmer and Brad Frank scored in the final five minutes of the game.
Hayden Todd stopped 18 shots in the first period and went to a 48-save effort in the Canton goal.
“It was a good team effort. We got production from all three lines and everyone on defense. Both teams played physical and we got the two points to keep pace in the league standings,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick.
“We need to keep finishing game and learn to mange games when we are ahead.”
The Devils struck for two goals in the first period and methodically pulled away.
Landin McDonald, Dylan Irvine, Holden Woods, Tegan Frederick and Drew Costello all delivered one goal and one assist and Gabe Clark and Cam Griffith netted goals. Jack Mills passed out two assists and Tyler Sovie, Alexander Hewko and Trent Lovely also assisted on goals.
Jonner McLear and Brad Frank scored goals for Canton (7-7, 3-3) with Grant Palmer and Rhette Palmer passing out assists.
RAIDERS REGROUP
Massena 57 - OFA 48: The 9-6 Raiders climbed to 6-4 in the NAC Central Division and prevailed over the improving Blue Devils (4-10, 3-5) as Taylor Mitchell led the way scoring eight of his 16 points in the 23-10 second quarter burst. Colin Patterson scored 14 points, Ty Lucey 11 and Jake Firnstein 10 for Massena which gained a 25-23 edge in the second half.
OFA countered with similar scoring balance with Justice McIntyre scoring 15 points followed by Connor Graveline with nine and Andrew Loffler and Shea Polniak with eight points apiece. Alex Mitchell contributed six and Alex Worden added two.
OFA will be home on Friday and Saturday to host Beekmantown on Friday and Malone on Saturday.
WILDCATS RULE MATT
Reigning state champion Carter Baer kicked off the Wildcats’ latest win scoring a pin and other falls came from Gabe Wainwright, James Minckler, Zoey Griffin, Hunter Mashaw and Trayton Tupper.
Brayden Wall produced OFA’s lone pin and Ashtyn Amo and Archie Green received forfeits.
Gouverneur forfeits went to: James Hayden, Ryan Mashaw, Drew Gates and Vandavian Way.
The OFA Wrestlers will complete their tournament schedule in Mansfield, Vt. this weekend.
Gouverneur 60 -OFA 18
172: Carter Baer (G) over Romen Cooksey (O) (Fall 0:26) 189: Gabe Wainwright (G) over J.C. DeGroat (O) (Fall 0:50) 215: James Hayden (G) over (O) (For.) 285: Archie Green (O) over (G) (For.) 102: James Minckler (G) over Kierce Whitney (O) (Fall 4:47) 110: Ryan Mashaw (G) over (O) (For.) 118: Brayden Wall (O) over Cyler Baer (G) (Fall 3:43) 126: Ashtyn Amo (O) over (G) (For.) 132: Zoe Griffith (G) over James Lytle (O) (Fall 0:21) 138: Hunter Mashaw (G) over Robert Downey (O) (Fall 5:08) 145: Trayton Tupper (G) over Marko Skamperle (O) (Fall 3:10) 152: Drew Gates (G) over (O) (For.) 160: Vandavian Way (G) over (O) (For.)
