ESSEX JUNCTION, VT — OFA Wrestlers continued to produce outstanding individual efforts in high level tournament action over the weekend at the prestigious Michael Baker Invitational at Essex Junction, Vt.
Four Blue Devils earned podium spots led by Brayden Wall who went 3-0 to capture the 120-pound championship. Adam Calton skillfully navigated through the wrestlebacks to place third at 160 with a 4-1 record. Kierce Whitney went 2-2 to place fourth at 106 points and Ashton Amo gained a well-earned sixth place at 120 with a 3-3 record.
James Lytle, Rob Downey, JC DeGrout and Romen Cooksey all turned in solid efforts but did not place.
For his efforts Wall has been honored as the Block O Boosters Athlete of the Week.
“Brayden Wall has become one of the leaders of this team . He sets the example for other team members to follow . His hard work and dedication is starting to pay off. Hopefully it will earn him a trip to the states and onto the podium,” said Coach Bill Mitchell in nominating Wall for the award.
“Thank you to our sponsors, Food Fetched and Olympia, and our January sponsor, Buster’s Sports Bar.
Our fan gear will be available for sale at all home basketball games or by contacting Tamara Graveline at 315-528-7223,” said a spokesperson for the Block O Boosters.
OFA scored 70 points to tie for 10th place in the 21-team field which was led by Spaulding High School with 195 points. Rounding out the top five teams were: Essex High School (174), Plymouth Regional (140.50), Queensbury (114.5) and Malone (100).
Wall decisioned Keith Miller of Queensbury 5-2 in his first match and secured the title with pins over Devan Hemingway of Mount Abraham High School and Lincoln Wilcox of Fairview Union.
Calton decisioned Logan Robideau 1-0 in the third place match after recording pins over Caden Sanborn of Plymouth Regional and Thomas Murphy of Champlain Valley.
Whitney pinned Hayden Bartlemont of Northern Adirondack to reach the third place match where he lost to William Enhom of Essex High School.
Amo travelled a roller coast ride through the 120 bracket and reached the fifth place match where he dropped a tough 4-2 decision to Noah Quigley of Colchester.
Wildcats Answer OFA
GOUVERNEUR — OFA could not have gotten off to a better start against Gouverneur in a Jan. 12 NAC wrestling match.
The Devils won the first two weight classes but Gouverneur ran the table on their own mat to remain undefeated in a 51-6 decision.
The Devils opened to a 6-0 lead as Ashtyn Amo decisioned Cyler Baer 10-3 at 118 pounds and Brayden Wall decisioned Zoe Griffith 12-7.
Turner Socia started the Wildcats’ scoring run with a pin at 132 pounds other pins on the night came from: Trayton Tupper at 145 and Gabe Wainwright at 172 pounds.
Drew Gates decisioned Adam Calton 4-1 at 152 pounds and Hunter Mashaw at 138, Carter Baer at 189 and James Minckler at 102 all received forfeits. Gouverneur (4-0) also gained a 51-18 win over Massena in the double-dual meet.
OFA will host Gouverneur and Massena in a double dual meet on Friday.
Gouverneur 51 - OFA 6
118: Ashtyn Amo (O) over Cyler Baer (G) (Dec 10-3) 126: Brayden Wall (O) over Zoe Griffith (G) (Dec 12-7) 132: Turner Sochia (G) over James Lytle (O) (Fall 0:36) 138: Hunter Mashaw (G) over (O) (For.) 145: Trayton Tupper (G) over Robert Downey (O) (Fall 1:50) 152: Drew Gates (G) over Adam Calton (O) (Dec 4-1) 160: Double Forfeit 172: Gabe Wainwright (G) over Romen Cooksey (O) (Fall 0:29) 189: Carter Baer (G) over (O) (For.) 215: Double Forfeit 285: Gage Butterfield (G) over (O) (For.) 102: James Minckler (G) over (O) (For.) 110: Ryan Mashaw (G) over (O) (For.)
Gouverneur 51, Massena 18
The Wildcats (4-0) picked up a home sweep as Tupper (152), Carter Baer (189) and Ryan Mashaw (110) all won by pin against Massena.
Colden Hardy (145) and Roy Gamble (285) won by pin for the Red Raiders (3-1).
