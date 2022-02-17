POTSDAM — Completing a 13-5-1 season on a high-scoring note, OFA downed Potsdam 11-5 to complete its run in the three-team NAC Division II race at 10-3-1.
Salmon River clinched at least a share of the division title at 12-2 with a 4-1 win over Canton on Wednesday. SR will play Malone, which stands at 10-3-0 after shading St. Lawrence Central 6-4 on Tuesday, tonight. Malone will complete its season on Saturday against Tupper Lake.
“We had a very good season and now its on to the playoffs. Now we are waiting to see the seeding,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick.
“This was a great group of kids. Fun to be around.”
OFA 11 - Potsdam 5: The Blue Devils opened a 4-1 first period lead and were never headed. Thirteen players eventually worked their way into the scoring column and eight players produced multiple points.
Cooper Garvey tallied three goals with one assist, Dylan Irvine scored twice and passed out three assists, Tegan Frederick scored twice, Landin McDonald posted a goal and an assist, Drew Costello delivered four assists, Tyler Sovie, Nate Woods and Chase Jacobs scored single goals, Jack Mills passed out three assists, Derek Barr and Kaleb Spears each assisted on two goals and Griffin Wert and Gabe Clark both set up one goal.
Drew Piercey picked up 13 saves in the first two periods and Ian Sovie stopped eight shots in third for a 21-save victory. Chase Rozler made 14 saves in the first period and finished with 32 on the night.
A Potsdam (1-18) squad, which features 16 underclassmen, was led by Tyler Berkman with three goals and one assist and John Duffy who scored twice and picked up four assists. Devin Green scored a single goal and Theodore Christos, Tyler Scott and Aiden DiMarco all added one assist.
