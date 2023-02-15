MASSENA — Scoring four unanswered goals over the course of the first and second periods the OFA Hockey team continued an outstanding Northern Conference season with a 5-3 win over Massena on Tuesday. The state-ranked Blue Devils (18th DI) rose to 15-4 overall and 12-2 in NAC play with their only losses coming to top ranked Division II leader Salmon River which cruised past Malone 11-3 to stay unbeaten in conference play.
Defenseman Griffin Wert opening the scoring at 3:42 of the first period off assists from Aiden O’Neill and Tegan Frederick. Massena countered 1:02 later with Jake Smutz connecting from Thomas Eggleston.
The Devils broke away with four straight goals: two by Tyler Sovie, one by Frederick and one by Dylan Irvine. Sovie scored from Cam Griffith and netted an unassisted power play tally, Frederick scored unassisted and Irvine converted off an assist from Nate Woods.
Goaltender Ty Jacobs stopped all 16 shots he faced in the second period to back-stop the pull-way and finished with 35 saves. Massena’s Jake Linstad faced consistent pressure collecting 40 saves with period totals of 13, 14, 13 stops.
Bayley Rochefort and Aronhiawaks Rice scored in the third period for Division I co-leader Massena (10-7-1, 6-4) off two assists from Smutz and one setup from Cory Monacelli.
OFA will complete regular season at Norwood-Norfolk on Thursday and enter the Section 10 Division II Tournament as the second seed behind Salmon River.
