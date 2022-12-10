TUPPER LAKE — The OFA Hockey team found itself in a very frustrating situation, to say the least, in Friday night’s NAC season-opener at Tupper Lake.
After two periods the Blue Devils had outshot the Lumberjacks 52-22 but were locked in a 2-2 tie after TL goaltender Jamin Whitney stopped 28 shots in a scoreless first period and 24 more in the second period where both teams scored twice.
Whitmore came through with 18 saves in the third period to finish with 76 stops but the Devils scored four times to secure a 6-3 win capped by two Tegan Frederick goals. Frederick’s first goal came at 13:19 from Gabe Clark to give OFA a 5-3 lead and the second came unassisted with just 1:04 to play.
Landin McDonald figured in OFA’s first two goals combining with Jack Mills to set up a Gabe Clark tally and scoring the second goal from Dylan Irvine. Tupper Lake answered with Griffin Shaheen scoring unassisted and setting up a Phil Beaudette tally.
The third period saw Nate Woods score from Camden Griffith and Irvine and Tyler Sovie deliver an unassisted marker before Frederick closed out the scoring. Logan Flagg scored for Tupper Lake to make the score 4-3 with 13:37 to play.
OFA’s Ty Jacobs came up big in the second period notching 13 of his 25 saves.
