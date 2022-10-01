OFA Girls Volleyball Coach Sue McLean felt that her team showed a glimpse of its potential at the Saranac Central Tournament.
A glimpse the Blue Devils had been unable to expand until Friday night when they posted a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 win over NAC West Division rival Gouverneur to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Salmon River earlier in the week.
“We got better with every set and now we have to keep that going. Tonight the big thing was that we used different passing formations which allowed us to pass the ball better and we got kills from more people and mixed up our hits at different angles,” said Coach McLean who will have her team at home Monday for a key test against Massena of the East Division.
“Abby Raven (7 points, 2 aces, 3 assists, 1 block) had another big night at the net with 13 kills and Julia Kelso (5 points, 3 aces, 2 assists) moved from outside hitter to middle hitter to help the team and had four kills which was big. We climbed to 3-2 in our division and 4-4 overall which is good.”
Cadey (6 assists, 3 kills) and Clara Cole (2 kills, 3 points, 3 assists) combined for 15 points and 12 assists and Zoey Williams served for five points along with two kills, one assists and two aces.
Brooke Barr, Tava Colburn, Abby Williams, Caitlin Beyette and Quinn Crosson add added timely kills.
