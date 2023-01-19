Strong starts in both the first and second half were a common denominator for the OFA Girls and Boys Basketball teams who swept NAC Central action with Salmon River on Wednesday.
The Lady Devils posted a 57-28 win at home while the OFA Boys recorded a 66-42 victory at Salmon River.
The front line trio of Olivia Merrill, Abby Raven and Jayden Awan combined for 35 points for OFA which took a 12-6 first quarter lead and reeled off a 16-8 break in the third quarter. Merrill delivered a 17-point, 4 rebound, 4 steal effort, Raven dropped in 10 points with 9 rebounds and Awan tallied five points with 10 rebounds.
Amya LaFlair sank 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter scoring a game-high 21 points with her dribble penetrating abilities and also contributed eight steals and four assists. Audrey Harradine and Clara Cole added two points and one point. Ryan LaFrance led Salmon River with eight points.
The Devils climbed to 5-3 and 8-4 overall heading into an away game with Canton tonight.
In posting their second NAC Central win of the season the Blue Devils took a 15-6 first quarter lead and reeled off a 17-6 run in the third quarter.
Justice McIntyre continued his season-long production at the rim with 25 points. Alex Mitchell buried three 3s in the second period on his way to a 13 point outing and Shea Polniak netted six of his nine points in the third quarter.
Ryan Mitchell tallied six points followed by Connor Graveline (4), Jacob Farley (2), Will Graveline (2), Madden West (2) and Lucca LaBella (1).
Jared Jacobs tallied 22 points and Sebastian Laughlin dropped in 10 for Salmon River.
“It was nice to get a win on the board with a road win and to get a lot of different guys minutes. Alex Mitchell hit some 3s which was is good for us. Hopefully this will start pushing us back in the right direction,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
The Devils will host Canton on Friday which will be Biddy Basketball Night. Members of the Saturday Biddy Basketball program will play at halftime of the varsity and junior varsity games.
The OFA JVs gained a 75-13 win at Salmon River with 10 players scoring led by Rainder McCallus with 14 points, Logan VanGorden with 13 points and Adam Lucas with 12. Other scoring came from: Dempsey Sutton (6), Blake Morrill (6), Kaleb Dawley (3), Noah White (6) and Ian Rose (7).
