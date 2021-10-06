BY DAVE SHEA
Hannah Powers and Myrah Myers featured in four first places and Katherine Barkley was a three-time medalist leading the OFA Swimming team to a 102-63 win over Massena on Senior Day at the Blue Devils’ pool on Tuesday.
Hannah Powers was one of the nine seniors honored and then distinguished herself further with the depth of her freestyle excellence by winning the 50 and 500 freestyles and also competing on the winning 200 Medley and 400 Freestyle relays. Myra Myers was the second quadruple medalist for the Devils leading the 100 Butterfly and 100 Backstroke and contributing a leg to the winning 400 Freestyle and 200 Medley Relay teams.
Katherine Barkley led the 100 freestyle and swam on the first place 200 Medley and 4009 Freestyle Relay teams.
Powers and Bailey Friot combined for a 1-2 in the 500 Freestyle and other individual wins came from Sophia Bobb in the 200 Individual Medley and Bailey Friot in the 200 Freestyle. Grace Shea rounded out OFA’s winning 200 Medley Relay team and Taylor Dashnaw rounded out the first place 400 Freestyle Relay team.
Hailey Thompson led Massena by winning the 100 Breaststroke and swimming on the Raiders first place 200 Freestyle Relay team with Ella Thompson, Hannah Dougherty ad Carlie Donnelly.
Other second place efforts for OFA came from Grace Shea in the 100 Breaststroke and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of: Katherine Barkley, Sophia Bobb, Marissa Lovely and Kiera Duprey.
Individual thirds came from: Emil Pribble (200 Fs), Katelyn Reed (200 IM), Madison Bleau (100 Bf), Marisa Lovely (100 Fs), Annabelle Lovely (500 Fs) and Taylor Dashnaw (100 Bk).
The OFA seniors honored with their parents were: Madison Bleau (Kenneth-Charlotte Bleau), Kiera Duprey (Rod-Jillianne Power), Bailey Friot (Andrew-Summer Friot), Grace Shea (John-Laura Shea), Hannah Powers (Mike-Heidi Powers), Elizabeth Lemke (Joseph-Amy Lemke), Hannah Gardner (Mindy Murray), Sophia Bobb (Shannon-Derek VanHouse) and Megan Reed (Kevin-Tina Reed).
In one other NAC meet St. Lawrence Central outscored Malone 54-40.
OFA 102 - Massena 63
200 Medley Relay: OFA (Grace Shea, Myrah Myers, Katherine Barkley, Hannah Powers) 2:15.21, Massena 2:26.35. 200 Fs - Bailey Friot (O) 2”40.29, Hailey Thompson (Mass) 2:49.41.
200 IM : Sophia Bobb (O) 3:09.09, Jadelyn McMillan (Mass) 3:26.81. 50 Fs: Hannah Powers (O) 28.66, Carlie Donnelly (Mass) 28.83. 100 Bf: Myrah Myers (O) 1:16.32, Ella Thompson (Mass) 1:24.68. 100 Fs - Katherine Barkley (O) 1:02.40, Hannah Dougherty (M) 1:11.70. 500 Fs - Hannah Powers (O) 6:51.04, Bailey Friot (O) 7:38:13. 200 Fs Relay: Massena (Ella Thompson, Hannah Dougherty, Hailey Thompson, Carlie Donnelly) 2:06.08, OFA 2:06.89. 100 Bk: Myrah Myers (O) 1:14.39, Marley Pike (M) 1:18.55. 100 Br: Hailey Thompson (Mass) 1:30.52, Grace Shea (O) 1:33.36. 400 Fs Relay: OFA (Katherine Barkley, Hannah Powers, Taylor Dashnaw, Myrah Myers) 4:27.68, Massena 4:57.28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.