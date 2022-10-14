The odds were firmly against the OFA Girls Swimming team which was shorthanded because of injuries when they entered a home meet with Potsdam on Thursday.
“It is very tough to win a meet in a six lane pool with only nine swimmers. We had three people out but the girls really worked hard. We hung in there for a long time” said OFA Coach Andee West.
“Gabby Ott and Annabelle Lovely both dropped a lot of time off their personal bests in the 500 freestyle. And Gabby was only doing it for the second time.
The Blue Devils posted first place finishes in the first four races and in seven of the 11 events and held a 69-67 lead after nine events. The Sandstoners rallied for a 90-76 win with a 1-2 finish in the 100 breaststroke with Selna VonWedemeyer 1:29.47 and Keira Hinckley and took first in the 400 freestyle relay 4:32.49.
Katherine Barkley won the 200 freestyle 2:21.61 and 100 freestyle 1:03.48 in the Devils’ fast start. Taylor Dashnaw led the 200 individual medley 2:56.43 and Myah Myers paced the 50 freestyle 27.99 and Dashnaw, Myers, Gabrielle Ott and Avery Brabant combined to win the 200 medley relay 2:19.27.
Myers later won the 100 backstroke 1:14.20 and the Devils’ also led the 200 freestyle relay 1:59.87.
Other Potsdam medalists on the day were: Stephanie Andreescu 1:23.17 who combined with Kate Ewy for a 1-2 in the 100 butterfly, Meredith Pike 6:51.73 who combined with Allison Draper for a 1-2 in the 500 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay team of Andreescu, Pike, Draper and Rylie Bicknell 4:32.49.
Note: Myah Myers now owns spots in OFA’s All-Time Top 10 in four events: 7th in 100 backstroke 1:11.45, 10th in 50 freestyle 27:04, 4th in 500 freestyle 6:07.03 and 6th in the 100 butterfly 1:09.49.
