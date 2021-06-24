The OFA Track-Field and Girls Swimming teams were honored recently at an outdoor gathering on the school’s turf field.
The athletes enjoyed a game of ultimate frisbee and treated themselves to self-made sundaes.
Honored with team awards in swimming were: Most improved- Lily Mallette, Coaches Award- Katherine Barkley, MVP- Myah Myers .
“Senior swimmers recognized were Sloane Ryan and Paige Shaver and they will be missed next year,” said Coach John Tebo.
Boys Spring Track-Field award winners were: Bruce Harland Award- Manveer Grewal, Dr. Van Dusen Most Improved performer- Ethan Lemke, Outstanding Sportsmanship- Trey LaBella, Best Runner- Gavin LeMay, Best Field Events Performer - Nick LaRue and John B Stevens MVP Award- Matt Goolden
“Our Senior Track and Field athletes Quin Demers, London Jackson, Hunter Joanette, Gavin Lamay, Nick Larue, and Connor McRoberts all provided leadership to our team and will be missed,” said Coach John Tebo.
“We had a shortened swim and track season however all the kids performed well and continued to improve throughout each season.”
Honored as the leaders of the Girls Spring Track-Field team were: Ava Valcour - Best In Field Events, Emma Lalone - Most Improved Performer, Brianna McRoberts - Best Runner and Caitlin Kelly - Outstanding Sportsmanship Award.
