Starting the season, OFA Girls Volleyball Coach Sue McLean designed a blueprint for success for with four directives.
Move your feet, talk and communicate, play smart and play with heart.
After the Blue Devils swept Potsdam 25-13, 25-12 and 25-21 on Monday for a 2-0 start to NAC West play Coach McLean said all four elements have been employed.
“We talked about four things we needed to do and we are doing it. Everyone is doing it. Tonight was a team win, everybody played and contributed,” said Coach McLean.
Doing it right down to the final point which was secured on an athletic combination between Tava Colburn and Julia Kelso.
“Tava came from across the court to save a ball which was going out of play. Julia played it right along the sideline and played it across the court at a strange angle and it dropped in play,” said Coach McLean.
“We had a lot of different people step up especially four newbies in Zoee Williams (18 points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs), Brooke Barr (8 points, 2 aces). Clara Cole (10 points with no service errors, 7 aces, 5 assists, 3 digs) and Cadey Cole (3 points, 1 ace, 4 assists, 6 digs) who showed that they could play like our returning players.”
The team’s veterans featured Block O Boosters Club Player of the Week Abby Raven (6 points, 4 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 6 digs), Julia Kelso (1 kill, 5 digs, 1 point), Tava Colburn (1 kill, 5 digs, 1 point) and Quinn Crossin (1 kill).
“Julia, Tava and Quinn really played steady with great hustle which sometimes isn’t reflected by the stats,” said Coach McLean will have team at home to face Madrid-Waddington. “Thursday’s match should be tough. They (M-W) are playing well.”
Canton 3 - M-W 0: The Golden Bears continued to show extreme skill being led by Ava Hoy (6 kills, 3 blocks, 4 points), Josie Gabroiel (8 kills, 2 blocks, 10 points) and Courtney Peters (10 assists, 4 points, 1 block).
OFA 3 - C-F 1: Cadey Cole didn’t know it, but OFA Girls Volleyball Coach Sue McLean was down to her last bottle of water late in the fourth game of an intensely-contested NAC girls volleyball opener on Sept. 7 with Clifton-Fine.
But the junior setter looked like she sensed it as she calmly served for three straight points as the Devils gained a 25-17 win and 3-1 victory (27-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17) which featured a near triple double of 11 points, 9 aces and 10 kills with 2 blocks and a dig by senior middle hitter Abby Raven.
“This was a nice win for this group of girls. They have a great attitude, they respond to my coaching style very well. They are a great group to coach and tonight Abby Raven was really big for us. They couldn’t handle her in the middle,” said Coach McLean.
“Cadey Cole (3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 aces, 5 assists) and her sister Clara (5 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs) just love to set the ball and they both had nice games tonight. They are the twin daughters of our assistant coach John Cole and it was pretty nice tonight that Clifton-Fine’s setters (Grace, Madelynn Southwick) are the daughters of Coach Matt Southwick. Grace Southwick is a nice player and produced a lot of their points.”
OFA’s sure-handed junior Julia Kelso (6 digs) led the scoring with 18 points with 7 aces which included the first eight points of the second game. Quinn Crosson tallied seven points, defensive ace Zoee Williams turned in a well-rounded effort with 5 points, 3 assists, 5 kills and 11 digs and Tava Colburn also supplied a strong defensive effort with 6 digs.
“Zoee Williams has never played middle hitter before but we needed to play there and she really rapped the ball well on the back line,” said Coach McLean.
Brooke Barr added four points with an ace and three digs and Kenzie Bucher tallied two kills.
