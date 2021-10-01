In a very disappointing development on Thursday the OFA at Massena football game scheduled for tonight (Friday) was postponed because of a COVID-19 exposure which sent several Blue Devils into quarantine. OFA at 3-0 in the NAC was scheduled to play at 2-0 Massena at 7:15 p.m. tonight.
OFA Athletic Director Tony Bjork said that the game had not yet been rescheduled.
It is the second time this season that a sizeable number of players had been forced to quarantine because they did not meet state vaccination criteria in the face of an exposure.
All but one Section 10 game slated for this weekend was postponed. The only game that is still on is Saturday’s noon game featuring Gouverneur at Watertown.
Other NAC football games postponed was Potsdam at St. Lawrence Central (6 p.m.) on Friday and a 1:30 p.m. matchup Saturday, featuring Canton at Malone, was also postponed.
