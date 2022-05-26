OFA junior Jake Farley enjoyed the feeling of a walk-off game winning hit for the first time on Monday as the Blue Devils used a dramatic rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to gain a 4-3 win over Potsdam in the Class B 4-5 seed game of the Section 10 Tournament.
“I was just looking for a pitch I could hit hard. I got a good feel at the plate in my second at-bat (line drive out to first base) and it was really awesome to hit the ball so well,”said Farley who rifled a two-out bases-loaded single to centerfield off Potsdam’s Jaxon Bernard who matched gritty complete game efforts with OFA’s Ryan Mitchell.
Bernard allowed OFA’s first batter of the game, Alex Mitchell, to score and then blanked the Devils until they scored one in the sixth. Ryan Mitchell strung five shutout innings after Potsdam scored three times in the first two innings.
The Blue Devils advanced to today’s semi-final action at top-seeded Salmon River.
The OFA Softball team saw its season ended in the Class B semi-finals in a 12-2 loss to Gouverneur.
BASEBALL WIN
OFA’s game-winning rally started with Dylan Sovie being grazed
with a pitch with one out. Sovie eventually came around to score on a two-out walk on a 3-2 pitch to Seth Sholette. Farley followed with his game-winning hit to plate Alex Mitchell and enjoyed the walk-off feeling while being mobbed by his teammates.
“It was a very good baseball game. We had three good games with Potsdam,” said OFA Coach Larry Mehaffy.
“I am just so happy that the guys could experience the feeling of winning a playoff game on their final home game of the year. They earned it.”
Aaron Ellis singled twice for OFA knocking in a run in the first inning and scoring in the sixth inning on a single by Sholette.
Gannon Kelly singled twice and Ryan Warchol drilled a long double.
Potsdams hits in the game were singles by: Luke Brossell, Charlie Rossner, Thomas Bates, Jaxon Bernard and Graham Rozler.
SOFTBALL
Olivia Rastley struck out eight and limited OFA to five hits as Gouverneur reversed a loss to the Lady Devils on Friday.
“Olivia pitched very well and we really hit the ball. We had five players with more than one hit and some big extrabase hits,” said Gouverneur Coach Rick Wood.
Raelin Burns belted a homerun and a triple, Chloe Smith tripled, Peyton Mussaw went 3-4 with a double and Lexi Devlin, Lia Canell and Elizabeth Riutta also went 3-4.
Bailey Friot and Katherine Barkley doubled for OFA and Zoey Williams, Abby Raven and Brooke Barr all singled.
CANTON ADVANCES
Ava Hoy struck out six in three innings to lead the top-seeded and unbeaten Canton softball team to a 22-0 win over No. 4 Salmon River in a Section 10 Class B semifinal Monday. Courtney Peters and Tessa Alguire both pitched to close out the three-hit shutout.
Hoy also lined two hits for Canton and Tessa Alguire tripled.
