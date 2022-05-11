The pitchers in Tuesday’s nonleague softball game between host OFA and Lisbon effectively threw strikes.
Just at different speeds.
Blue Devil senior Baily Friot spotted her fastball all over the strike zone and Lisbon freshman Gabby Richardson kept OFA hitters off balance with floating offspeed offerings.
But the Devils managed to bunch four of their seven hits into the fourth inning where they scored three runs to take a 4-2 lead and added a vital run in the bottom of the sixth when Katherine Smith drilled a long double and scored in the 5-3 win.
Friot struck out 14 and allowed just one run after the Knights scored two runs in the first inning. Friot also doubled in the three-run sixth inning where Abby Raven (2 singles), Deli Hooper, Smith and Myah Myers singled. Paige Pinkerton also singled twice for the Devils.
“It was a good softball game today. Both pitchers pounded the strike zone. Bailey (Friot) pitched very well and hit her spots with 14 strikeouts. Katherine Smith had a big hit late and came around to score to give us a little cushion,” said OFA Coach Henry.
“Quinn Crosson made a huge play for us at thirdbase in the seventh. We have a big doubleheader on Thurday (at home vs Malone).”
Gabby Taylor and Rachel LaRock singled and scored in the first inning and Richardson reached in the sixth inning on a fielders’ choice and scored. LaRock also doubled in the game and Emily Jordan singled.
“Gabby Richardson has been able to keep us in games because other teams just don’t see her type of pitching very much,” said Lisbon Coach Ray LaRock.
“She pitched well today and and we could have done much better but we bobbled some plays in the infield which we normally make. The Girls have fared well in nonleague games getting four wins and we were looking to get another one today. But It was a good game.”
In NAC West action Tuesday Hermon-DeKalb doubled Harrisville 18-9 and in baseball Harrisville prevailed 11-3.
In NAC Central action Canton downed Gouverneur 10-7 in softball and 10-0 in baseball.
H-D, HARRISVILLE SPLIT
H-D 18 - Harrisville 9: A nine run fifth inning propelled the Lady Demons who received a 14-strikeout 3-hitter from Rylie Hale. Hannah Gollinger tripled and singled, Maddy Wright doubled and singled and Olivia Sharpe singled twice. Megan Kackison, McKenna Rose and Hailey Meaghan singled for Harrisville.
Harrisville 11 - H-D 3: Tanner Sullivan delivered a stellar start for the Pirates and Joe Shepperd and Nolan Sullivan provided effective relief duty.
“Hermon-DeKalb played a great defensive game we just found the gaps and made them count. It was a good game,” said Harrisville Coach Tim Fuller.
CANTON SWEEPS
Canton 10 - Gouverneur 0: Gaven LaFaver and David Zuhlsdorf struck out 11 in a five hit shutout in a match of NAC Central Baseball leaders. Scotty Ahlfeld singled three times for the Bears and Lance Rayburn singled twice and scored three runs.
Hayden Stowell singled twice for Gouverneur.
Canton 10 - Gouverneur 7: The Lady Wildcats generated the best offensive showing of the season against the Canton pitching combination of Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy. Alguire (8 Ks) pitched the first five innings and returned in the seventh to close after Hoy (3 Ks) pitched the sixth.
Alguire and Cate DeCoteau delivered three hits for Canton and Lucy DeCoteau and Ava Hoy each came through with two.
Elizabeth Riutta singled twice for Gouverneur and Peyton Mussaw, Katelyn Clancy and Jenika Richards all delivered one hit.
