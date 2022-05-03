FORT COVINGTON — The OFA Softball and Baseball teams arrived at different destinations on the field travelling to Salmon River on Monday.
Following up on positives show in a 7-0 loss to undefeated Canton on Saturday the softball team secured a 17-1 victory.
The baseball squad was unable to follow up on a 5-4 over Edwards-Knox in the consolation game of their own Jim Pinkerton Memorial Wooden Bat Tournament falling to the Shamrocks 17-7.
OFA 17 - Salmon River 1: Bailey Friot allowed just two hits in the five inning contest where Abby Raven lined a triple and two singles to drive in three runs, Paige Pinkerton delivered a single and a two-run double and Delia Hooper drove in two runs with a pair of singles. Taylor Dashnaw doubled and Friot singled in a run.
Brittany Barr singled twice with an RBI, Myah Myers singled and Katherine Barkley added an RBI. Durant doubled for Salmon River.
“Bailey Friot located her pitches extremely well for a second game in a row and Brooke Barr is doing a great job behind the plate and Paige Pinkerton continues to make plays at shortstop,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
“We are doing a much better job as a team communicating and making plays. We are really happy with the progress that we are making. Abby Raven and Delia Hooper hit the ball very well today.”
Lindsey Durant doubled for Salmon River.
The Devils were scheduled to play St. Lawrence Central on Monday night but the game was postponed.
Salmon River 17 - OFA 7: The Devils got off to a promising start scoring six runs through the top of the third inning but the Shamrocks scored three times in the bottom of the third and six times in the fourth inning.
Luke Miller tripled and singled to lead a 13-hit winning offense which also included a triple from Jared Rollins and a double by Chase Lewis. Kade Cook pitched the win and singled twice with an RBI.
Ryan Mitchell tripled for OFA and Alex Mitchell doubled. Ryan Warchol singled twice and Gannon Kelly and Matt Denner singled.
FARLEY HONORED
Congratulations to OFA junior baseball player Jacob Farley who has been honored as the Block O Boosters Club’s Athlete of the Week.
Jacob was nominated by Coach Mehaffy for Block O Player of the week for his efforts at the 22st annual Jim Pinkerton Memorial Wooden Bat Tournament on Sunday.
Farley went 3 for 4 at the plate, all singles with two runs batted in and played exceptional defense at firstbase. Coach Mehaffy cited Farley for his always positive attitude. Farley is a junior and plays basketball and baseball at OFA and he is also an avid fisherman who enjoyed the opening of the walleye season with a nice catch on Sunday morning before the tournament.
“Thank you to our sponsors, Food Fetched and Olympia, and our May sponsor, Cams Pizzaria. Our fan gear will be available by contacting Tamara Graveline at 315-528-7223 or at many of our home games this spring season. Prices will be marked down 10 percent,” said a spokesperson for the Block O Boosters.
