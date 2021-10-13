Online registration for the OFA 2021-2022 Winter Sports Season is now under way and will remain open until Tuesday, Nov. 23. Any student-athlete who wishes to participate in a Winter Sport is invited to sign-up/register on-line.
Sports Programs Offered
Sport programs and levels offered are: Basketball – Boys - Varsity, JV, Modified (8th) & Modified (7th). Basketball – Girls: Varsity, JV, Modified (8th) & Modified (7th), Competitive Cheer -Varsity
Ice Hockey – Boys Varsity, Ice Hockey – Girls Varsity (Merger w/Canton), Indoor Track – Boys
Varsity and Modified , Indoor Track – Girls, Varsity & Modified, Wrestling, Varsity, JV, & Modified.
In Person Signups
For athletes who decide to sign-up in person, Winter Sports Season Sign-ups will be conducted in the Health Office as follows: October 12 – 15 Cheerleading (Varsity), Wrestling (Varsity, Junior Varsity and Modified), Oct. 18 – 22 Basketball – Boys (Varsity, Junior Varsity and Modified), Basketball – Girls (Varsity, Junior Varsity and Modified) , October 25 – 29 Hockey – Boys (Varsity), Hockey – Girls (Varsity – Merger with Canton Central School), November 1-5 Indoor Track & Field – Boys (Varsity and Modified), Indoor Track & Field – Girls (Varsity and Modified), November 8 – 10 Make-up Week (Monday – Wednesday Only)
Note: Athletes may sign-up in the Health Office at the end of their Physical Education class, during a study hall/free period, or after school (whichever doesn’t interfere with their class schedule) or may register/sign-up online any time.
