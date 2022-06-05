POTSDAM — To say that defense carried Section 3 Champion Oriskany past Edwards-Knox in Saturday’s Class D Regional Championship at SUNY Potsdam would be akin to saying that gas prices have been a bit alarming in recent months.
The Panthers did not make an error behind pitcher Juliet Taghafenn in the 5-4 win and made three great defensive plays in the last two innings to hold off a spirited Cougar (14-5) rally.
Centerfieder Jordan Curlo threw out a runner at the plate in the sixth inning. In the seventh inning shortstop Ashley Reid made a diving catch on a flyball behind secondase and leftfielder Megan Wright ran down a twisting drive down the leftfield line by Catey Wheat and made a backhanded catch to end the game with tying run on firstbase.
“The girls shouldn’t feel bad. We had a great year. Back in March we didn’t know if we would have enough players for a team. But we got a team together and look what we did. We almost made the final four,” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer who teamed with Assistant Coach Patty Matthews to lead the Cougars past NAC West Champion Heuvelton and defending champion Hammond to win the Section 10 Class D title.
“I am so proud of them.”
Jordan Curlo doubled and Brooke Mats singled twice for Oriskany which scored two runs in the first and second innings.
Kayleigh Allen stroked four singles for E-K and Dekoda Matthews and Sophia Vachez singled twice with an for E-K which scored two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.
NAC West Division MVP Catey Wheat struck out seven pitching a complete game for the Cougars and singled along with Leeanne Allen.
