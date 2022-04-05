CANTON — By becoming only the third director in the history of Section 10 Athletics, Mark Wilson continues a career in high school sports that already spans five decades.
“I just loved playing sports when I was growing up,” said Wilson, a 1993 graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central where he was a three-sport standout and a member of the National Honor Society. “I always thought that I would end up back at Parishville-Hopkinton as the athletic director, a phys-ed teacher and coach, but I wound up going down a different road.”
“I’ve still been able to be an AD, teach and coach, just not where I originally planned,” he added.
Wilson, who had served as dean of students and director of athletics and physical education at Potsdam Central since 2009, took over as director of Section 10 Athletics on Feb. 28. His predecessor, Carl Normandin, officially retired on March 17 after having taken over from Jim Michaelson in 2001. Michaelson was the first to hold the position, which was created in the mid-1980s.
“Carl and I shared the office for the three weeks before he left so I’ve only had it to myself for a week or so. There’s still some stuff on the shelves that belongs to him,” said Wilson, who now occupies a corner office at the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES building in Canton next to longtime office manager Rhonda Smith. “You’ll never find a nicer person than Carl. He really is one of a kind. I learned quite a bit from him.”
“I’m not here to make the rules, I’m here to enforce them,” he added. “Instead of working as an AD, now I’m working for the ADs. We’ve got a great group of athletic directors in our section. They’re not adversarial. Together, we always want to think of our student-athletes first and make sure we are doing what’s best for them.”
As the Section 10 athletics director, Wilson is mainly responsible for organizing schedules for all the 24 school districts (27 when the Plattsburgh High and combined Saranac-Lake Placid boys and girls lacrosse teams are included) at all three levels — varsity, junior varsity and modified. Along with scheduling games for the 23 boys and girls sports offered throughout the school year, he must assign officials for each event and confirm the availability of transportation. Among his other duties, Wilson is also in charge of securing the various locations used for postseason championship games.
“This job is all about planning,” he said. “I pride myself at being good at multi-tasking and that seems to be a big part what I’m doing.”
Wilson’s involvement with high school sports dates back to the mid-1980s while attending Parishville-Hopkinton. He played four years of varsity soccer as the starting goaltender for longtime coach Jerry Aiken and four years of varsity baseball as an all-NAC infielder for veteran coach Harold Phippen. He also competed for three years on the varsity basketball team under the guidance of fledgling coach Bryan Harmer, who would go on to become one of his colleagues as athletic director at Madrid-Waddington Central.
Following his graduation from Parishville-Hopkinton, where he earned the status of “Most Athletic” as a senior, Wilson went on to attend SUNY Brockport where he competed as an infielder on the baseball team all four years and earned his degree in physical education in 1997.
Following his graduation from Brockport, he was unable to land a full-time teaching job in the north country but did help coach boys basketball, baseball and boys soccer at his alma mater.
“Back then, there weren’t a lot of full-time openings in the area so I had to look elsewhere,” Wilson said.
After relocating to Central New York, Wilson took the job of varsity baseball coach at DeRuyter Central for the spring of 1999 then was hired as a physical education teacher for the LaFayette Central School District starting in the fall of 1999. He wound up spending 10 years at LaFayette, which is located just south of Syracuse on the Onondaga Nation reservation. During his tenure at LaFayette, he coached varsity softball, girls soccer and girls basketball along with modified boys soccer and junior varsity boys basketball.
“Before I left LaFayette, I was named the physical education coordinator and I started to think more about wanting to get the credentials to maybe someday be a principal or superintendent,” he said.
After completing an education administrator’s program through the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Wilson said he eventually found an opportunity to return to the north country with the opening of the job that he would ultimately accept at Potsdam in November 2009.
“I knew Potsdam was a good district with a good athletic program and it was close to home, which is something I was looking for,” he said. “I got to work with a veteran group of coaches like Joe Stark, Sarah Fiacco and Mike Germano. Tony Vaccaro, Chris Donah and April Barnes were others. They really took me in and made me feel accepted right from the start.”
“That’s also when I started to get to know Carl and got to learn more about the inner workings of his job,” he added. “I just want to keep things moving forward in a positive way.”
