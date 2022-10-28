POTSDAM — Over the years in basketball Heuvelton and Chateugay have staged a Paws for the Cause game to raise money for the fight against cancer.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m. the two Bulldog bands will be digging in their paws into the cause of the Section 10 Class D Boys Soccer Championship game.
Both teams weathered some early storms on defense and prevail with opportunistic offenses to advance past higher seeds.
Fourth seeded Chateaugay (13-5) downed top seeded Lisbon (14-1-1) 2-1 in overtime and sixth seeded Heuvelton (12-5) outscored second seeded Parishville-Hopkinton (11-5-1) 3-2.
Chateaugay 2 - Lisbon 1: The Bulldogs converted their first scoring opportunity in regulation and overtime to hand the Golden Knights their first loss and match the two goals that Lisbon allowed in the regular season.
“We were young but we had an outstanding season and we played a great game tonight. I was disappointed by the outcome but I was very pleased with effort. I knew we would have scoring chances and we did but we didn’t convert,” said Lisbon Coach Dickie Marcellus after his team’s three-year reign of Section 10 Class D soccer ended.
“Chateaugay is a good team and they scored the goals they needed. That is playoff soccer.”
Both Bulldog goals came in stunning fashion.
Walker Martin scored unassisted drilling a shot on the ground past a diving effort by Lisbon goalie Caleb Richardson in the third minute to answer some heavy opening pressure by the Knights. Lucas Gravlin pulled Lisbon even with 29:13 remaining in regulation off an assist by Isaiah White.
In overtime Lisbon threatened in the first minute of the first 15-minute overtime on a direct kick by Isaac LaRock which was blocked. The Bulldogs answered a minute later when Brandon Leonard buried a direct kick the instant the official put the ball in play after a foul call.
Matt Beachard made five saves for Chateaugay and teamed with his defense to survive Lisbon’s 12-3 advantage in corner kicks. Lisbon Goalie Caleb Richardson stopped five shots and along with stopper Isaac LaRock and sweeper Matt Bleau saw outstanding Lisbon soccer careers ended.
Heuvelton 3 - P-H 2: P-H took a frenzied start off the opening kickoff looking to deliver an early knockout against Heuvelton. But HCS counter-punched its way to a 2-0 lead as Jake Venette headed home the deflection of a cross by Reid Doyle in the 18th minute and Doyle curled a corner kick directly into the net five minutes later.
Avery Zenger steadied the Panthers’ cause scoring from Jon Snell 16:10 before the half.
Heuvelton overcame the adversity of missing a penalty shot to take a 3-1 lead when Chris Ashlaw scored on an unassisted service from the outside the penalty area with 16:14 left in regulation. Zenger scored from Snell again with 12:43 remaining to create a dramatics filled final 10 minutes.
Doyle dropped back into the defense which made several high pressure clears and Nate Mashaw (12 saves) made two diving saves to preserve the lead. Noah Phippen finished with five saves for P-H.
“This win came from the heart and these guys deserved it. I remember playing at this level for Madrid-Waddington and I wanted these guys to experience it. It is just amazing” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant Jr.
“Parishville-Hopkinton is a phenomenal team and we are going to play another phenomenal team in Chateaugay in the finals. We moved the ball well and did a good job today getting our shots on goal. We have worked very hard at doing that all season.”
