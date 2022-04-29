Heuvelton and Edwards-Knox stayed undefeated in the early NAC West Softball race on Thursday on a day when winners and losers both received strong pitching efforts.
Heuvelton gained its second straight high-scoring win over Hermon-DeKalb in a 10-8 decision where the Bulldogs overcame a 14-strikeout effort by Demon hurler Rylie Hale. Edwards-Knox blanked Morristown 5-0 behind Cadey Wheat’s second shutout of the season as the Cougars denied a second solid outing by the Green Rockets and pitcher Emma Showers.
In the NAC East Madrid-Waddington’s Caeleigh authored a three-hitter in a 16-1 win over St. Regis Falls.
Heuvelton 12 - H-D 10: The Bulldogs pulled away from the Demons with three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh and Ali Trathen closed out the victory with two stellar innings in relief of Chasity Johnson.
The two Bulldog hurlers combined for eight strikeouts and were also key members in the winning offense headed by Carley Simmons who belted a homerun and singled.
Johnson and Trathen both tripled and singled. Rylie Hale matched her power on the mound (14 Ks) at the plate with a double, a homerun and a single to drive in four runs for H-D.
“I thought Chasity Johnson battled on the mound on a cold day and Ali Trathen pitched well in the last two innings. They are both going to get a lot of work in the next two days as we go to Harrisville tomorrow and to Mudville on Saturday.
“We were able to get our bats going in the later innings after a slow start. We made mistakes and gave them extra outs. We can’t do that against a good hitting team like they are.”
Rylin McAllister singled twice for Heuvelton and H-D received three hits from Olivia Sharpe (2 RBIs) and Amayana Stransky and singles from Bailey Wright and McKenzi Schumaker.
“Rylie Hale pitched another great game and we really hit the ball well today but we came up one or two hits short,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“We are young in the infield and they capitalized on mistakes but we are coming along defensively. We play Morristown today and then go to the Watertown Tournament so we have a great opportunity for some great experience.”
E-K 5 - Morristown 0: Cadey Wheat struck out 15 and pitched her second straight shutout without allowing a walk for the Cougars.
Emma Showers pitched her second straight strong outing for Morristown allowing five hits and also singled and doubled at the plate. Dekoda Matthews and Lily Lottie both singled twice for E-K.
“E-K’s pitcher (Cadey Wheat) threw a great game only allowing three hits. She is going to be tough pitcher to hit throughout the season. Emma Showers had a great game at the plate going 2 for 3 with a double and single. Karissa Donnelly also singled,” said Morristown Coach Hannah Thornhill.
“My girls have improved tremendously and we have been competitive in both games. I’m excited to see how the girls compete the rest of the season.”
M-W 16 - SRF 1: The Yellow Jackets evened their NAC record at 1-1 behind Caeleigh Burke struck out 11 and walked none pitching a three-hitter. The offensive support featured Alaina Armstrong who went 2-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored, Hannah Manson went 2-4 with two RBIs as the designated player and Megan Burwell stroked an RBI single and scored a run. Erica Bates and Annie Basford also singled.
“Caeleigh Burke pitched a super game for us and we hit the ball better and ran the bases better much better than we did against Lisbon,” said M-W Coach Tim Dashnaw.
