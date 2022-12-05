youth basketball here in Potsdam for a few years now and it just seemed like it was time for a change,” said Todd, who began his coaching career at his alma mater where he guided the modified boys team during his sophomore year at SLU. “The timing was perfect and fortunately, I was appointed to the job.”
“Being a new coach with a new team, there will be new systems for the guys to learn and it’s going to take time to adjust to each other,” he added. “The goal right now is to get better as a team as the season goes on and be ready for sectionals in February.”
Weakfall hails from the Rochester area and began his association with north country high school athletics shortly after his graduation from St. Lawence University in 2005. Now in his third year as a 10th grade Global Studies and College Psychology teacher at Potsdam, Weakfall served nearly 10 years as the junior varsity coach of the highly successful Heuvelton girls basketball program that captured three straight NYSPHSAA Class D championships from 2016-18. He has also served as an assistant football coach, both at SLU and Canton Central and has been in charge of organizing the Potsdam Youth Football program for the past six years.
“This is my first varsity head coaching gig. I’ve paid my dues and I’m more than ready to take over a program,” said Weakfall, who has also coached area youth lacrosse teams. “I’ve told our girls that the goal is to build a program from top to bottom, from youth basketball to varsity.”
“Coach Todd and I have also talked about changing the mind-set and the culture here across the board with both the boys and girls programs. It’s important that we help each other out. The boys have a rich history and we want to latch onto that with the girls program,” he added. “It’s going to take time and we may take our lumps, but we’ll be a better program in the long run.”
According to Marcellus, Todd and Weakfall boast all the right credentials for handling the task of making the Sandstoner basketball programs consistently more competitive.
“We now have two guys with tons of coaching experience running our basketball programs,” he said. “Just look at what Justin was able to do at St. Regis Falls the whole time he was there and, as coach of the JV team, Austin was a driving force getting players ready for the teams at Heuvelton that won states three years in a row.”
“They both know a lot about the game and they are both very serious about coaching here,” he added.
CHARLEBOIS, ADAMS LEAD HOCKEY TEAMS
In looking to continue a proud Sandstoners’ hockey tradition, the district has turned to a pair of Potsdam alumni. Both Charlebois, a member of the Class of 1995, and Adams, who graduated in 2011, were three-sport standouts that excelled on the ice and went on to compete for college hockey programs before eventually landing teaching positions with the St. Lawrence Central School District.
“I just wanted Potsdam hockey to become what it once was and restore some of that Sandstoner pride that I felt when I was an athlete here,” said Charlebois, who was named the third head coach of the boys hockey program in three years this past October.
“We have a lot of kids coming back and we have a lot of younger kids moving up from minor hockey,” he added. “We’ll see how things go.”
Charlebois, who was also an outstanding boys soccer and boys lacrosse player while at Potsdam, continued to play hockey in college while attending Elmira College and SUNY Potsdam. He also competed for the team at Ridley College, located in St. Catherines, Ontario, during his post-graduate studies.
Soon after earning his degree in education, Charlebois began teaching sixth grade social studies at St. Lawrence Central and has now been there for more than two decades. Prior to his accepting the position at Potsdam, he served as coach in area youth hockey associations.
“Jack came in with a plan in place and he’s very serious about making it work,” Marcellus said.
A 2015 graduate of SUNY Cortland, Adams began serving as assistant coach of the Potsdam girls hockey program for the 2015-16 season. Along with being a middle school physical education at SLC, she has successfully taken over as head coach of the school’s varsity girls swim program.
Adams, who was a standout swimmer and lacrosse player at Potsdam, was promoted to the top coaching job for the girls hockey program at her alma mater following the retirement of longtime mentor Joe Stark prior to the start of the current school year.
“Joe and I have pretty similar goals as far as what direction we want the program to go and there will be some things that will stay the same,” said Adams, who was named as Stark’s replacement in October. “As the new head coach, it’s only natural to shift some things around.”
Noting the value of her previous experience as assistant, Marcellus expects to see a smooth transition and continued success from the girls hockey program under Adams’ guidance.
“Abbie has an outstanding college background and she’s a future hall of famer here,” he said. “She’s already proven that she is capable of being a varsity head coach.”
