Possession is 9/10ths of the law and it can mean everything in lacrosse.
Visiting Potsdam controlled the draws and dominated ball control and cruised to a 16-4 NAC Girls Lacrosse win over OFA under clear skies and bright sunshine at Ron Johnson Field on Saturday morning.
Canton also established extensive ball control at Heuvelton posting a 12-1 victory over the Bulldogs.
“We went over what we had to do today but couldn’t get anything done. They just controlled the ball so well, especially in the first half.” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo who will lead his team to Ausable Valley for a 1 p.m. start against Plattsburgh High School today.
No player made more of her possessions than Sandstoner standout Emma Fields who scored seven goals and passed out three assists. Kennedy Moore netted four goals, Danielle Emerson scored twice, Daly Duffy produced one goal and one assist and Ava Reynolds, Sara Teagan and Darian Grant all netted single goals.
Abby Guasconi scored two goals for OFA, Maddie Miller netted one goal with an assist, Hannah O’Reilly scored and Hannah Costello and Merin Curatolo each added assists.
OFA’s Lily Monroe stopped eight shots and Katelyn Davis finished with four saves for the Stoners.
Canton 12 - Heuvelton 1: Vivian Coburn and Hailey Stevenson scored three goals for the Bears and Laurel Writter and Ali Kiah each netted two for the Bears. Ella Mussaw add a single marker and Raya McGaw netted the lone Heuvelton goal.
Alyvia Bean made nine saves for Heuvelton and Amelia Rodee stopped six shots for Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.