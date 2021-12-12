Potsdam and Gouverneur emerged with the championships at the Jim Darcy Memorial Tourament in Lisbon and the Jeff Stout Memorial Tournament in Morristown in Saturday’s NAC Boys Basketball action.
The Sandstoners defeated Lisbon 63-39 and the Wildcats raced away from Morristown 81-44. In the consolation game at Morristown Tupper Lake dropped Hammond 85-40 and Hermon-DeKalb took third place at Lisbon with an 83-26 victory over Brushton-Moira 83-26.
Potsdam 63 - Lisbon 39: Seventh grader Ian VanWagner buried three 3-pointers scoring a game-high 24 points and netted 10 points in the second quarter where the Stoners erased a 10-9 Lisbon lead and started their pull-away which was accelerated by 11 points in the third quarter by Ansen Herrick (21 points) who sparked a 23-9 run.
VanWagner was honored as the Tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament team by teammate Theo Hughes (6 points), Storm Walker who led Lisbon with 12 points, Andrew Matthews of Hermon-DeKalb and Ethan Parent of Brushton-Moira.
Tanner Race (5), Kayden Nelson (2), Jukic Drago (4) rounded out the Potsdam scoring. Isaac LaRock tallied 11 points for Lisbon followed by Noah Martin (7) Connor Flack (5), Cooper Rutherford (2) and Cooper Davison (2).
Lisbon JVs 43 - Potsdam 39: Tournament MVP Tanner Fonda scored 19 points leading the Knights who led 18-9 at the half but needed a 3-pointer by Connor Bell in the closing seconds to send the the game into overtime. Lisbon prevailed with a 5-1 advantage in overtime. Bell finished with nine points and earned All-Tournament selection along with llahn Maroun of Potsdam, Noah Locy of Hermon-DeKalb which won the consolation game 32-26 and William Palmer of Brushton-Moira.
Maroun and Brodie Delaney led Potsdam with 12 and 11 points and Adam Cook netted five. Lisbon’s scoring was rounded out by: Truman Gendebien (6), Hayden Vessel (2), Isaiah White (4) and Braden Paro (3).
Gouverneur 81 - Morristown 44: The Wildcats struck for 27 points in the first quarter and used an active zone defense in the second half to restrict access to the lane for the Rockets’ Aaron Woodcock who scored 19 first half points mostly on a smooth finishes at the goal.
Woodcock netted 12 of 14 free throws scoring 30 points for his third 30-point effort in three games this season but the Wildcats featured five players with nine points or more scoring in a steady flow of transition points and conversions off 15 offensive rebounds.
Tournament MVP Caden Storie scored 20 points and he was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Woodcock, teammate Mason Witherell (9 points), Grant Godin of Tupper Lake and Logan Jones of Hammond.
Raine Rumble netted two 3s scoring 15 points and Cole Davis and Matt Tom Ford combined for 11 and 10 points. Other scoring came from: Kobe Steorts (7), Ethan Platt (3), Holden Stowell (2) and Sully Rumble (2).
Nick Webb tallied 10 points for Morristown followed Jack Evans (3) and Ethan Graveline (1).
H-D 83 - B-M 26: Andrew Matthews buried three 3s sparking H-D to a 31-point first quarter in the consolation game of the Jim Darcy Tournament. Matthews finished wth 19 points on a night when all five H-D starters scored nine points for more.
Jacob Spencer scored a game-high 22 points, Art Carr netted 18, Dave White sniped in 15 from the perimeter and Adam Lynch finished with nine. Kasey Martin tallied six points for B-M and Ethan Parent added five.
Tupper Lake 85 - Hammond 40: The Lumberjacks bounced back from a three-point loss to Gouverneur in the first round of the Jeff Stout Memorial Tournament to control Hammond with a 28-13 first quarter lead where Grant Godin (28 points) tallied 10 points and Tom Peterson (21 points, 6 3s) buried three 3-pointers scoring 11 points.
Mike Corneau and Eli Kulzer tallied 11 and 10 points for the Lumberjacks.
Logan Jones worked the paint effectively scoring 21 points with two rebounds and two assists for Hammond and Terrin Rosenbarker (3 rebounds) and Dominic Perretta each tallied six.
Kam Toland scored two points and passed out nine assists and Kenon Gardner netted two points with four rebounds and two assists.
