Heuvelton completed its regular season in a 17-3 loss to Canton while OFA dropped a 16-5 decision Potsdam heading into its season finale today at Lake Placid-Saranac Lake.
Heuvelton will enter the Section 10 Tournament on Saturday morning playing at Potsdam or Massena.
On Wednesday night Potsdam outscored Heuvelton 15-10.
Potsdam 16, OFA 5: At the Potsdam turf field, Emma Fields (3 assists) and Keegan McGaheran (2 assists) tallied three goals apiece to anchor the offense of the Sandstoners who pulled away from a 5-3 halftime lead.
“Defensively we played a great first half but in the second half they did anything they wanted,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
For the Lady Blue Devils, Abby Guasconi and Jaedyn Awan scored two goals each and Mia Jeneault had the other while Lily Monroe logged seven stops.
Kenadi Moore and Danielle Emerson both fashioned two goals and an assist while Daly Duffy (1 assist), Ava Reynolds (1 assist), Alexis Smith, Teagan Saiff and Megan MacWilliams all contributed solo markers. Katelyn Davis made eight saves handling the majority for the workload between the pipes before Irabella Farnsworth came on to stop one more shot late in the second half.
Canton 17 - Heuvelton 3: The Golden Bears geared up to enter the second seed controlling the Bulldogs. Raya McGaw, Ava Murphy and Saige Blevins each scored single goals for Heuvelton.
Alivia Bean made nine saves in goal.
Potsdam 15, Heuvelton 10: At Potsdam, Emma Fields fashioned six goals and two assists in sparking the Lady Sandstoners past the Lady Bulldogs. Ava Reynolds chipped in four goals and one helper while Keegan McGaheran (4 assists), Alexis Smith (1 assist), Danielle Emerson, Jadian Adams and Kenadi Moore all netted singletons and Katelyn Davis turned aside 10 shots backstopping the win.
Raya McGaw notched six goals leading the Bulldogs. Saige Blevins buried a pair of goals while Ava Murphy and Kilee McCluskey accounted for the other tallies and Alivia Bean posted 10 saves.
