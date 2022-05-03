Monday’s early season match at the St. Lawrence Park was projected as potential showdown between two of the top teams in the Northern Conference.
The two teams lived up to the billing with Potsdam securing a 205-206 victory in its season opener against the 1-1 Devils who opened with a victory over Madrid-Waddington which fell to Massena 260-222 in a match at the Partridge Run Country Club in Canton.
The Sandstoners prevailed behind their young foursome of seventh grader Ian VanWagner and sophomore Cristos Theodore at 37, fresham Cooper Grant at 38 and Tyler Berkman at 44. Erza Williams rounded out the winning total 49.
The Devils countered with a 38 by junior Jack Mills, a career best 39 by freshman Mike Myers, a 40 by senior Nick McRoberts, a 43 by freshman Ethan Bouchard and a 46 by Gabe Clark.
Senior Frank Beach and junior Andrew Doser shot rounds of 47 and 48 which did figure in the scoring.
“On paper Potsdam is the best team. Their number one Tyler Berkman played poorly and our number one Ethan Bouchard had a rough day,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
“But as a team my team had a great day.”
Massena 222 - M-W 260: The trio Colin Patterson 38, Kevin Perry 42, Louis LaRose 45 led the Raiders to a 2-0 start and Drew Harmer at 42 and Caleb Hayden 46 led M-W (0-2) for a second straight match. Kyle Murphy and Grant Hayes added rounds of 51 and 56.
OTHER NAC ACTION
Jace Dutch tallied a second straight 34 on Norwood-Norfolk’s home course at Raymondville and Ryley Ashley carded a 39 as N-N scored a 224-289 win over Clifton-Fine which received a 40 from Matt Daniels.
Dawson Miletich talied a medalist 40 as Malone downed Tupper Lake 233-218.
Evan Collette and Carter Johnson turned in rounds of 39 and 40 as Salmon River underscored Colton-Pierrepont 222-318
