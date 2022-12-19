Potsdam Central eighth grader Ian VanWagner was a study in perpetual motion hitting four 3-pointers and converting at the goal to generate 26 points as the leading scorer in the championship game of the 26th Annual Jim Darcy Memorial Tournament at Lisbon Central School on Sunday.
But he was also honored as the Most Valuable Player for all the other things he did leading the Sandstoners to a 72-54 victory over Lisbon and a second straight tournament title. Things like handling the ball under intense pressure applied by Isaiah White, Cooper Rutherford and Connor Flack in a variety of Lisbon defenses, getting the ball to teammates in the right places and playing an active role in swarming defense in a contest where everyone on both teams went to the boards with great fervor. Rutherford was very active on both boards earning his team extra shots keeping sequences alive with tips on the offensive end.
“Ian makes all the right plays along with his scoring,” said Potsdam’s first-year coach Justin Todd said after VanWagner scored 14 points in a 22-point second quarter which set the stage for a series of tenacious comebacks by the Knights.
The Knight closed a 42-28 halftime lead to 40-47 in the third quarter forcing transition opportunities with sideline to sideline pressure which led to All-Tournament selection Cooper Rutherford scoring 11 of his 21 points and Lucas Gravlin posting six of his eight points.
The Stoners held serve as Tanner Race (8 points) scored on an putback and VanWagner soloed for a layup after a steal. The Stoners closed with an 18-10 fourth quarter run where Dylan LaMora scored the final seven of a quiet but very impactful 20-point effort. Lisbon’s Connor Flack answered with eight of his 12 points.
All-Tournament selection Theo Hughes scored 10 points in what Coach Todd called a step forward for his team.
“There is a long way to go in the season but this was big for us. When they closed the gap we hung in there and Kyle Murdock (5 points) gave us some key minutes,” he said.
“There were a lot of points scored and it was a good game.”
Steve Yoakum added four points to the Stoners’ cause and the Lisbon scoring was rounded out by Isaiah White with seven points, Caleb Hayen with four and AJ Donaldson with two.
Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan also saw the signs of development in his team.
“Though the outcome wasn’t what we were hoping for, I felt we grew as a team over the last two games. We are playing with more tenacity and as a young group. They could have gotten discouraged when they went down by 14 at the half but they fought back and brought the game to single digits and positioned ourselves to compete down the stretch in the fourth,” said Coach Jordan.
“Potsdam played consistent and made less mistakes when it mattered and capitalized on ours.”
For the second time in two games with NAC West rival Hermon-DeKalb, Morristown enjoyed a fast start taking a 26-10 halftime lead. In the second meeting on Sunday the Green Rockets prevented any Green Demon comeback to gain a 46-28 nonleague win in the tournament’s consolation game.
The Rockets used excellent passing in their halfcourt sets and All-Tournament selection Kam Tallon used some poised finishes inside to score seven points in a 16-7 second quarter run and tallied six in the fourth to finish with 15 points. Guard Walker Belisle tallied 14 points and Joe Wrobel and Macaulay Ritchie worked the interior for eight and five points.
Dominic Perretta and Peyton Donnelly each added two points.
All Tournament selection Dave White led H-D with 15 points followed by Noah Locy with seven, Emerson McQuade with four and Skylar Daniels with two.
The Lisbon JV’s rode a 21-7 third quarter surge to erase an 20-15 halftime deficit and key a 43-36 victory in the tournament championship game. All Tournament selection Tanner Fonda scored nine points in the quarter and 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Tournament MVP Caleb “Marshall” Ghize scored eight points for the unbeaten Knights who prevailed with strong finishes at the goal.
CJ Jacobs tallied seven points and Caleb Wilkinson and Garrett Flack added five and three points. llhan Maroun paced Potsdam with 12 points and Cash Green and Fletcher White each tallied seven. All Tournament selection Parker Blanchard finished with six points.
Rounding out the All-Tournament team were: Sawyer Belisle of Morristown which won the consolation game and Jeremy Carr of Hermon-DeKalb.
“We went into halftime down by five but I felt the boys were doing great things. We just needed to give Potsdam a new look. The boys agreed to a 3/4 court 1-3-1 and it proved to be very effective. Tanner Fonda caused problems with his tenacious D at the head and Caleb Wilkinson made sure nothing got over the top in his role as the tail. I thought our rebounding was spectacular as Noah Genebein and CJ Jacobs proved to be too tough on the glass for Potsdam,” said Lisbon Coach Blake Gendebien.
“Marshall Ghize has been developing his leadership as point guard and he did not disappoint today. He ran the offense, made open shots and kept possession down the stretch. It was our best team effort overall and I’m proud of the boys. llhan Marounfor Potsdam was great at splitting our traps and he finished nicely around the hoop. I thought we did a better job in the second half containing his drives to the hoop.”
