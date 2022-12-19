Potsdam Central eighth grader Ian VanWagner was a study in perpetual motion hitting four 3-pointers and converting at the goal to generate 26 points as the leading scorer in the championship game of the 26th Annual Jim Darcy Memorial Tournament at Lisbon Central School on Sunday.

But he was also honored as the Most Valuable Player for all the other things he did leading the Sandstoners to a 72-54 victory over Lisbon and a second straight tournament title. Things like handling the ball under intense pressure applied by Isaiah White, Cooper Rutherford and Connor Flack in a variety of Lisbon defenses, getting the ball to teammates in the right places and playing an active role in swarming defense in a contest where everyone on both teams went to the boards with great fervor. Rutherford was very active on both boards earning his team extra shots keeping sequences alive with tips on the offensive end.

