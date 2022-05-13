HEUVELTON — It might have been the prettiest goal of the season for the OFA Girls Lacrosse team in an 8-7 win at Heuvelton on Thursday.
And it was certainly the most dramatic giving the Devils their second win of the season, on Monday, and reversing an early season loss to the Bulldogs.
With one minute remaining in Thursday’s game with Heuvelton at Coach Stephanie Putney Field and the score tied at 7-7 Mia Jeneault controlled the ball and the right flank and uncurled a long pass to the other side of the field where Caidence Durrant made a quick catch and pass to Hannah Costello for a short range shot into the net.
The goal capped comeback from a 7-5 deficit created when Heuvelton’s Saige Blevins scored her second goal of the game with 7:54 remaining.
The comeback also presented a first varsity win to Coach Thad Jeneault who moved up from the helm of the Modified team when varsity coach Matt Curatolo was sidelined by illness.
“It was very nice goal at the end. I just did what I thought Matt would do,” said Coach Jeneault.
Costello finished with two goals and Abby Guasconi tallied two goals with one assist. The duo teamed with a three-goal scorer in Jayden Awan to control key faceoffs and groundballs throughout the game.
Hanna Riley netted a single goal and Durrant and Maddie Miller each passed out an assist in support of Lily Monroe who made eight saves. Monroe and Bulldog counterpart Alivia Bean (8 saves) both made close range stops in the final two minutes before Awan controlled the ball behind the Heuvelton goal and ran the clock out.
Raya McGaw scored four goals for Heuvelton, Saige Blevins netted two and Ashleigh Calton added one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.