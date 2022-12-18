FORT COVINGTON - Because of the heavy snow storm on Friday, OFA and Queensbury played the delayed opening game of the Salmon River Hockey Tournament on Saturday evening. The Blue Devils and and the Spartans provided enough excitement for the whole first round before Queensbury’s Tanner Fearrman broke a 5-5 tie with the winning goal, shorthanded, with 1:16 remaining. Fearrman also assisted on two goals in the second period.
Queensbury also scored the only goal of the first period and the two teams traded three goals in the second period and two in the third.
Salmon River will play Queensbury today.
OFA’s Tegan Frederick tied the score at 5-5 with 9:50 remaining in regulation with his second goal of the game. He also combined with Nate Woods to assist on a third period tally Dylan Irvine. Irvine also scored unassisted in the second period and combined with Frederick to set up a Landin McDonald goal in the second.
Brooks Garvey opened the OFA scoring from Bryan Doser and Gabe Clark.
OFA’s Ty Jacobs stopped 35 shots with 14 in the first period and and Jacob Fanchillo finished with 25 saves for Queensbury with 13 in the first.
