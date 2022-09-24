HAMMOND - The last thing that those in attendance at the Hammond vs Heuvelton NAC West Girls Soccer match, on Friday , expected was a quick goal.
But that is the first thing that happened as Ava Howie converted from Hailey Manning just 41 seconds into the game and the Red Devils went on to score four times in the first half and post a 5-0 win sparked by two goals and two assists by Manning.
In another Girls NAC West game Hermon-DeKalb delivered 22 shots on the Harrisville goal en rout to a 3-1 victory
One NAC West Boys Soccer game played on Friday followed a different route as Morristown edge Heuvelton 2-1 in overtime.
“Scoring in the first minute was really big for us. The girls really moved the ball well,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
The Lady Devils front line Manning, Howie and Laurel Vinch moved the ball and finished well setting each other up with crosses and through balls. Vinch scored from Howie 10 minutes into the game, Manning buried a shot off a pass from Sadey Sprabary and created the the 4-0 halftime lead netting a point blank shot from Vinch.
The only goal of the second half saw Brianna McRoberts convert the rebound of a shot by Manning in heavy traffic.
Heuvelton threatened throughout the game but was thwarted by 17 saves by Landree Kenyon. Haley Rickett, who suffered and second half injury, and Leanne Dietschweiller combined for 12 saves for Heuvelton.
H-D 3 - Harrisville 1: Payton White figured in all three goals for the Green Demons and Natalie Appel delivered one goal and one assist. Appel buried the rebound a White shot for the only goal of the first half and used a header to convert a cross from Appel and converted from Aalijah O’Donnell in the second half to produce a 3-0 lead.
Isabelle Miller scored the Harrisville goal unassisted and H-D goalie Jayla O’Donnell stopped eight other shots. Harrisville keeper Megan Kackinson finished with 18 saves.
Morristown 2 - Heuvelton 1: Seth Witherhead converted from Jarred Young just two minutes into the second half for the Green Rockets who also scored first in regulation when Young scored off a Connor Pease assist seven minutes into the game.
Camden Johnson tallied the lone Heuvelton goal 10 minutes into second half.
“This game was a lot like our Hermon-DeKalb game yesterday. We outshot them but missed a lot of chances,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant Jr.
Peyton Donnelly handled five shots in the HCS net and Nate Mashaw posted two saves for Heuvelton.
