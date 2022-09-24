HAMMOND - The last thing that those in attendance at the Hammond vs Heuvelton NAC West Girls Soccer match, on Friday , expected was a quick goal.

But that is the first thing that happened as Ava Howie converted from Hailey Manning just 41 seconds into the game and the Red Devils went on to score four times in the first half and post a 5-0 win sparked by two goals and two assists by Manning.

