OFA controlled the first two periods of Wednesday’s NAC Central Division game against Norwood-Norfolk at the Edgar Newell Memorial Golden Dome and opened a 3-0 lead 3:13 into the third period on a power play goal by Landin McDonald off assists from Jack Mills and Tegan Frederick.
But the Flyers stepped up their gait and made things interesting 29 seconds later when Gavin Sessions knocked home the rebound of a Braeden Bethel shot.
OFA goalie Ty Jacobs preserved the lead stopping threes shots through partial screens over the next two minutes and forward Dylan Irvine came through with a quick strike answer wristing home a shot after a steal. His brother, Nathan Irvine, closed out the scoring with his first varsity goal at 15:43 with Brooks Garvey assisting and the Devils took a 5-1 victory.
“It wasn’t a great hockey game but it was a good win. Sometimes it is tough to put things together at Christmas time but we continue to work toward our team goals,” said OFA Coach Jon Frederick after the Devils lifted their record to 3-0 heading into the Christmas Holiday.
OFA overcame 15 saves by N-N netminder Caleb Averill to take a 2-0 first period lead where Jack Mills started a natural assist trifecta picking up assists on a power play goal by Dylan Irvine and an even-strength goal by Tegan Frederick. Frederick and Haydin McDonald also assisted on the first period goals and Mills went on to pick up a third straight assist on Landin McDonald’s goal early in the third period.
Jacobs handled 11 of his 25 shots for OFA in the third period and Averell finished with a 29-save outing for N-N (1-2 NAC).
“Things are coming along pretty well. We have some line combinations working well and the guys are improving,” said OFA Assistant Coach Jim Howard.
“Ty Jacobs is coming along very well in goal. Right now our main goal is to put together strong complete games and I like where we are right now.”
In an NAC Central makeup boys basketball game Canton gained a 63-26 win over OFA which will host undefeated NAC West leader Heuvelton tonight (Thursday).
The Blue Devils struggled to match up on the boards with the Golden Bears and were unable to adapt to the absence of scoring leader Justice McIntyre who was unavailable for the game.
Ryan Jones and Vincent Nelson-Fuse each scored 10 points for the Bears and Jack Bailey netted nine. Luke Wentworth and Ethan Francey each tallied six points in the victory. Nelson-Fuse buried a pair of 3s in an eight-point first quarter where Canton scored 34 points.
Alex Mitchell provided OFA with a game-high 12 points, Connor Graveine tallied four and Shea Polniak, Ryan Mitchell, Alex Worden, Madden West and Jacob Farley each added a field goal.
